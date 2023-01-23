80 for Brady: Release date, airtime, cast, trailer and more

The highly-anticipated movie '80 for Brady' has become the talk of the town among the NFL community. The sports comedy film is based on a true story and is scheduled for release on February 3, 2023. It runs for an hour and 38 minutes.

It revolves around a group of elderly female friends who travel to Houston to watch former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady play in the 2017 Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons. The four Patriots superfans believed it would be the final game Brady played for the franchise.

The plot is based on the story of five real-life, football-loving women who bonded over being widows. Their love for Brady and the Patriots helped them form an “Over 80 for Brady” club.

The movie features an ensemble cast led by Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field, and NFL legend Brady himself. The ladies embark on a fun journey while getting up to their own shenanigans during their trip to Houston.

Former Patriots players Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola, and Julian Edelman are also part of the film.

Moreover, the 2017 Super Bowl was one of the most dramatic games that was ever played in the NFL. Brady's Patriots completed the largest comeback in Super Bowl history when they overcame a 28–3 deficit against the Falcons to emerge victorious.

Where can I watch '80 for Brady'?

New England Patriots legend Tom Brady

'80 for Brady' will hit theaters on February 3, 2023, just nine days before the Super Bowl. This will allow fans to catch Brady in action during the playoffs without the quarterback playing in the postseason.

Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the postseason by the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round. The NFC South outfit managed to win their division with an 8-9 record but failed to get a win in the playoffs.

Poll : 0 votes