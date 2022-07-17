“911. I’d like to report a dead body" - David Bakhtiari's response to viral A.J. Dillon video leaves NFL fans in splits

The Green Bay Packers have one of the best running back duos in the NFL. Aaron Jones is a top-flight back and A.J. Dillon would be a starter on several teams. Both have the skills to unlock defenses, which they have done in most fixtures since Dillon was drafted in 2020.

If a recent viral video is any indication, Dillon might be making a leap in 2022. If he can hit NFL defenders like he did with this Kenosha Kingfish mascot, it's going to be an interesting season.

David Bakhtiari, star Packers lineman, tweeted out a hilarious response to the video:

"911. I'd like to report a dead body..."

Upon seeing the tweet, NFL fans were quick to share their thoughts. Here are the top comments:

Headbutt Chuck @ScottKr31803523 @DavidBakhtiari He didn’t have to do him like that….. but do it again @DavidBakhtiari He didn’t have to do him like that….. but do it again

Matt DiMattesa @MattDiMattesa @DavidBakhtiari Who's gonna pay for this poor guys injuries? @ajdillon7 he's just a random dude right you could have really hurt him. @DavidBakhtiari Who's gonna pay for this poor guys injuries? @ajdillon7 he's just a random dude right you could have really hurt him.

Randall J Mott @PackerFever @DavidBakhtiari The moment you question your decision.....too late. (This is going to become a legendary meme.) I hope the kid owns the NFT. @DavidBakhtiari The moment you question your decision.....too late. (This is going to become a legendary meme.) I hope the kid owns the NFT. https://t.co/zKehFgMsB8

A battered fish indeed. It's safe to say that A.J. Dillon appears to be fully ready to lay out defenders this year.

A.J. Dillon and the Packers offense in the 2022 NFL season

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions

The Packers, despite trading Davante Adams, can be expected to compete for both the NFC North title and the top seed in the NFC. However, it's going to be a little more difficult to do both of those things this year.

Losing Adams could be a bitter blow to their offense, depending on how their replacements perform. They selected Christian Watkins, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure in the NFL draft to help fill the void. They also picked up Sammy Watkins to temper this with some experience. They also have Allen Lazard and Randal Cobb from last year's campaign.

Aaron Rodgers is one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. If he can't get the best out of these receivers, there's a chance the receivers aren't good enough. But the Packers have another way in 2022 if they can't trust their receivers.

Their running back duo of Jones and Dillon could take the pressure off the reigning MVP. They could lean heavily on the pair in 2022. Jones is a duel threat running back who has the ability to elude defenders when handed the ball and can catch passes when Rodgers is in trouble.

Dillon is a wrecking-ball of a running back who can power through tackles for tough yards. He's precisely the kind of weapon that wears down defenses over a period of time and can be relied upon in important circumstances.

Other franchises in the NFC North may have taken Davante Adams' departure to mean that the Packers are declining. They are likely to be in for a rough awakening when the 2022 season kicks off in a few months time. Just ask the Kenosha Kingfish's mascot.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far