A.J. Brown Fantasy Outlook 2025: Should football managers draft Eagles WR amid hamstring injury concerns?

Despite historically playing on run heavy offensive units in his career with both the Tennessee Titans and the Philadelphia Eagles, A.J. Brown has been one of the best wide receivers in all of football.

Since entering the league, Brown only has one NFL season with less than 1,000 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns. Since joining the Eagles, Brown has firmly established himself as a key contributor and focal point on offense.

Brown has averaged 87 receptions for 1,344 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns over the past three seasons. In fantasy football, that is good enough for PPR (points per reception) finishes as the WR6, the WR5, and the WR20 during that span.

As a result, Brown is once again being projected as one of the top wide receivers in fantasy in 2025. Fantasy Pros is currently projecting him as the WR10 and No. 15 overall player available in PPR leagues, something that likely means that Brown will be selected near the second round of your draft this summer.

A.J. Brown 2025 fantasy football outlook after Super Bowl Championship

Brown is a complete wide receiver who should be one of the first players selected in your draft this year. He has strong hands, is a sharp route runner, can make defenders miss after the catch, and succeeds in contested catch situations as well.

Philadelphia will always be a run first team as long as quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley are featuring on the offensive unit. Furthermore, wide receiver DeVonta Smith is also one of the best receivers in football. However, Brown has proven to be a focal point of the Eagles offense, something that is unlikely to change in 2025.

Brown may not receive the same usage or passing opportunities in Philadelphia as some other elite wide receivers, such as Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, and CeeDee Lamb. However, he is still a major target generator and someone who can make big plays with a smaller opportunity size.

The combination of elite talent and his defined role on one of the best offenses in the NFL makes Brown a safe WR1 this year, with a weekly ceiling of the overall WR1 position and a weekly floor in the WR2 ranks.

