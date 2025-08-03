A.J. Brown injury: Eagles suffer massive blow as $96,000,000 star WR gets dealt with bad news weeks before season opener vs. Cowboys

A.J. Brown was unavailable to practice for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday after leaving Friday's session. According to a statement from the team, the wide receiver is dealing with a hamstring injury.Given the lack of information regarding the severity of Brown's injury, the Eagles could be exercising caution as the preseason approaches. There isn't a set timeline for Brown's return.Phildelphia held its eighth practice of training camp on Sunday. The team will practice again on Monday and Tuesday, followed by a walkthrough on Wednesday and a preseason matchup on Thursday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Many are monitoring Brown to see if he'll rejoin his teammates on the practice field in the days to come.Eagles All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun was also sidelined on Sunday due to a back injury. Meanwhile, DeVonta Smith (back), Jihaad Campbell (shoulder), Andrew Mukuba (shoulder) and Nolan Smith (concussion) were all limited.Phildelphia will open the regular season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 4.A.J. Browns' hamstring injury is something to monitor as the Eagles' season opener approachesSince joining the Philadelphia Eagles via a trade with the Tennessee Titans in 2022, A.J. Brown has been the team's leading wide receiver. His condition, which is reportedly related to a hamstring injury, will be something to keep an eye on.After winning the Super Bowl in February, the Eagles want to start the season strong, and they'll need everyone working together to achieve that goal. Although Browns' injury doesn't appear to be serious, the team would likely wait for him to fully recover before allowing him to return to the field.Brown's presence helped Phildelphia's offense. In his first season with the team, he amassed 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns. He caught a career-high 106 catches for 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 games in 2023, capping off another outstanding season.After agreeing to a three-year $96 million contract extension in April, Brown played just 13 games last season due to injury. However, he still recorded more than 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns.The Eagles likely won't rush Brown back since he is an established veteran and may not need the offseason reps before performing during the season. But the receiver's hamstring injury setback is noteworthy, and he will be watched closely in the days ahead.