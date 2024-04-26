A.J. Brown vs Marvin Harrison Jr. salary comparison: How much will Cardinals rookie make?

A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles reached an agreement on a three-year, $96 million contract deal earlier on Thursday. As NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport revealed, prior to the 2024 NFL Draft, Brown is now the best-paid receiver in the league. The contract also features the largest guaranteed money ($84 million) of any wideout deal.

The Arizona Cardinals picked Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. as the fourth overall choice in the 2024 NFL Draft, shortly after the announcement of Brown's deal.

Let's examine Harrison's rookie contract salary as a first-round selection and compare it with A.J. Brown's new deal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

Comparing Marvin Harrison's rookie deal to A.J. Brown's new deal

Marvin Harrison Jr., the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $35.3 million, including a $22.5 million signing bonus. It is also expected that the agreement will include a fifth-year option.

A.J. Brown will make $32 million annually on his new extended contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, while Harrison will make little over $35 million throughout the first four years of his professional career.

Expand Tweet

The former Ohio State receiver will still be the fourth-highest-paid rookie in the league in 2024, behind Drake Maye by just over $1 million in total contract value, although earning much less than Brown.

Harrison is also expected to fetch a higher paycheck than the No. 4 overall selection from the last draft. Quarterback Anthony Richardson was signed to a $33.9 million contract by the Indianapolis Colts in 2023 after being selected with the fourth overall pick by the team. This year's rise in the NFL wage cap has resulted in higher rookie compensation.

Expand Tweet

Harrison Jr. has become the first wide receiver selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. He is now presented with a chance to try to live up to his dad's legacy. Marvin Harrison Sr. spent 13 seasons in the NFL as a wide receiver as well. During his entire playing career, he was a member of the Indianapolis Colts, where he developed a close on-field bond with quarterback Peyton Manning.

Now, Marvin Harrison Jr. must convince supporters of the Arizona Cardinals that he is worthy of the top wide receiver pick in a loaded receiver draft class.