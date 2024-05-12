A.J. Smith cause of death explored: What happened to former Chargers GM?

Former Chargers General Manager, A.J. Smith, father of current Falcons Assistant General Manager, Kyle Smith, has passed away at the age of 75. In a statement released by the Atlanta executive and his family, it was revealed that A.J. Smith had been battling prostate cancer for the last seven years.

The statement read, in part:

"Atlanta Falcons Assistant General Manager Kyle Smith and his family announced Sunday the passing of his father, longtime NFL executive and former San Diego Chargers general manager A.J. Smith at the age of 75. Smith passed away on Sunday, May 12, surrounded by his loved ones, after a seven-year battle against prostate cancer."

It recognized the surviving family members, including Kyle Smith, his mother Susan, his sister Andrea, and other members of the family. The statement continued:

"He is survived by his wife, Susan, son, Kyle, daughter, Andrea, son-in-law, Noah, and three grandchildren."

The final part of the statement provided context to the legacy of A.J. Smith and how he rose to the position of General Manager with the San Diego Chargers. In that position, he achieved 98 wins over 10 seasons, making him the most successful general manager of all time in franchise history.

It concluded:

"Smith spent 35 years in the NFL moving through the ranks from part-time scout to general manager of the San Diego Chargers. During his time with the Chargers, 2003-12, Smith became the winningest GM in Chargers' history with 98 wins over 10 seasons."

Chargers release their own statement on A.J. Smith's death through owner Dean Spanos

A.J. Smith's journey began as a part-time scout and rose through the ranks over the years to become the Chargers General Manager in 2003.

He would hold that position until 2012. In doing so, he paved the way for other executives to follow a path to the top, just like his own son Kyle is doing now with the Atlanta Falcons.

Recognizing his tremendous contributions to the franchise, Chargers owner Dean Spanos also toasted A.J. Smith in a statement. In a tender and touching statement, he reflected on the man behind the General Manager who was perhaps not as widely known to the public.

Spanos reflected on Smith's tenderness and love for his family, the game, and the Chargers. He wrote:

"Belying a tough, matter of fact and no nonsense persona - one synonymous with that of a true football guy was A.J's softer side which included a tremendous love for his family, the NFL and the Chargers.

"The architect of one of the greatest chapters in franchise history, A.J. made everyone around him better with a singular focus and intensity that elevated our organization."

The Chargers owner concluded his statement by passing his condolences to A.J. Smith's surviving family members,

"Our hearts are with his wife Sue, son Kyle, daughter Andrea and the entire Smith family during this difficult time."

Smith was the general manager when they drafted Eli Manning and subsequently exchanged him for Philip Rivers, who would go on to become one of the most dependable quarterbacks in the league.

Even though he could not win the Super Bowl with the team, his effect on the franchise was there for all to see.

