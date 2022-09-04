IN PHOTOS: Russell Wilson and Ciara's $25 million Colorado mansion in a league of its own due to insane price tag

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara, have made themselves at home in Denver and have a pretty nice home for themselves. The couple purchased a mansion back in April this year for $25 million that spans 5.34 acres and 20,000 square feet.

The mansion has four bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and five half bathrooms. It is ideal for the couple and their three children: seven-year-old Future, who the singer had with rapper Future, four-year-old Sienna, and 21-month-old Win.

A one-bedroom and one-bathroom apartment is also there above the detached garage, adding spaciousness for potential guests.

Front Office Sports @FOS



20,000 sq ft.

4 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms

9-car garage

Game room

Basketball court

Theater

Indoor pool In April, Russell Wilson and Ciara bought this $25M Colorado mansion — the most-expensive single-family home sold in Denver-area history.20,000 sq ft.4 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms9-car garageGame roomBasketball courtTheaterIndoor pool In April, Russell Wilson and Ciara bought this $25M Colorado mansion — the most-expensive single-family home sold in Denver-area history. 🏠➖ 20,000 sq ft. ➖ 4 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms➖ 9-car garage➖ Game room➖ Basketball court➖ Theater➖ Indoor pool https://t.co/YYEiwqzmCT

The exterior of the mansion is completely covered in stone, while the black and white interiors are more scaled down. A lacquered library and wood-paneled dining area give it a bit of style.

The outside look of the couple's Colorado mansion

There are plenty of ways to be entertained in the mansion. There is a screening room, an indoor pool, and a basketball court that can be used all year long. There are also landscaped gardens, lawns, and an outdoor fireplace.

A look inside the mansion of the Denver QB and his wife

In spite of its enormous size, much of the house is still comfortable. That is thanks to the amount of fireplaces, open beams, and built-in shelving spread all over the property.

A look at the basketball court within the mansion.

The Colorado mansion was bought by the Broncos quarterback and his wife after they listed their home in Washington state for $36 million. For the quarterback, it's all about new beginnings after a decade with the Seattle Seahawks.

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos introduce quarterback Russell Wilson

The Broncos acquired the nine-time Pro Bowl player from the Seahawks to give themselves a franchise quarterback. He was given a five-year, $245 million extension that includes $165 million in guaranteed money.

Overall, Russell Wilson will be with the Broncos for the next seven seasons at $300 million since he had two years remaining on his deal with Seattle.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Breaking: Broncos and Russell Wilson just reached agreement on a five-year, $245 million contract extension that includes $165 million guaranteed, sources tell ESPN.



Deal now ties Wilson to Denver for seven total years and $296 million. Another massive QB deal in the books. Breaking: Broncos and Russell Wilson just reached agreement on a five-year, $245 million contract extension that includes $165 million guaranteed, sources tell ESPN.Deal now ties Wilson to Denver for seven total years and $296 million. Another massive QB deal in the books. https://t.co/uk6yelOL3j

Wilson's contract extension is the third-highest in NFL history when it comes to guaranteed money. Only Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's $230 million and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's $189.5 million are more.

For the Super Bowl-winning quarterback, he has locked up not only a great contract, but an amazing home as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat