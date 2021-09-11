Seattle Seahawks vs Indianapolis Colts: Injury report and starting lineup- September 12 | NFL Week 1

Russell Wilson is going to have a tough first game of the NFL season as he takes his Seahawks to Lucas Oil Stadium in a bid to get the first victory of the season.

The Colts have had their starting guard Quenton Nelson return to practice, albeit in a limited capacity as he is still troubled by a back injury. Despite this, it is thought he will be taking his place come Sunday.

For the Seahawks, cornerback Sidney Jones was listed as limited with a groin injury as they gear up for the opening game of the 2021 season.

Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts: Injury report

Seattle Seahawks

For the second consecutive day, the Seahawks had a full participation throughout the roster as they load up for the first match of the season. Wide receiver DK Metcalf was listed as limited participation but he will be starting come Sunday.

#Seahawks injury report has nobody listed with a gameday designation, so that means everyone is good to go. We'll get practice participation later this afternoon when they're done. pic.twitter.com/UC5yzjdHb6 — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) September 10, 2021

So it appears that Pete Carroll is going to have his full strength team available for the first game and that is something not many other teams can say this time of year.

Indianapolis Colts

For the Colts, the news is not as good. The home side with be without three players in tackle Eric Fisher, defensive end Kemoko Turay and star corner Xavier Rhodes. Quarterback Carson Wentz, who is on the return after surgery on his foot earlier in the month, will play his first game for his new team.

Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts: Starting line-ups

Seattle Seahawks

QB - Russell Wilson | RB - Chris Carson | WR - DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Freddie Swain| TE - Gerald Everett | OL - Duane Brown, Damien Lewis, Ethan Pocic, Gabe Jackson, Brandon Shell.

DL - Poona Ford, Al Woods, LJ Collier, Carlos Dunlap | LB - Jordyn Brooks, Bobby Wagner, Cody Barton | CB - Ahkello Witherspoon, DJ Reed, Ugo Amadi | S - Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs | K - Jason Myers | P - Michael Dickson

Indianapolis Colts

QB - Carson Wentz| RB - Jonathan Taylor, Marlon Mack | WR - Parris Campbell, Mike Strachan, Zach Pascal | TE - Jack Doyle | OL - Eric Fisher, Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Mark Glowinski, Braden Smith.

DL - Al-Quadin Muhammed, Kwity Paye, DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart | LB - Darius Leonard, Zaire Franklin, | CB - Rock Ya-Sin, Xavier Rhodes, Kenny Moore II | S - Julian Blackmon, Khari Willis| K - Rodrigo Blankenship | P - Rigoberto Sanchez.

