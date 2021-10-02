Rams vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds and Picks - October 3 | NFL 2021-22 Season

Kyler Murray and his Arizona Cardinals will put their undefeated season on the line when they face Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams on Sunday.

The Rams put Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the sword in Week 3. They will be looking to do the same against the Cardinals, who had to take it to the end to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rams vs Cardinals Match Details

Arizona Cardinals (3-0) vs Los Angeles Rams (3-0)

Sunday Oct. 3, 4:05 p.m. ET.

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Rams vs Cardinals Betting Odds

The Cardinals are the underdogs in this one, with +175 odds to take down the Rams at home.

For Sean McVay's team, they are -220 favorites, while the spread is +4.5 for Arizona and -4.5 for the Rams.

With both teams undefeated, the odds do not truly reflect how close this game can and likely will be, but being the home team, the LA Rams are expected to win.

Rams vs Cardinals Picks

Both teams are coming off wins, albeit two very different performances. For the Rams, they showed the Tampa Bay Buccanners a clean set of heels in a 34-24 win. As for the Cardinals, they managed to just about get past the Jaguars in the last quarter of the game.

Kyler Murray is joint second in interceptions thrown with four. Only Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson (7) have more. Hence, he will have to take care of the football on Sunday while keeping up with the Rams high-powered offense.

For the Rams, Stafford threw for four touchdown passes and Cooper Kupp had nine catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns in their win against the Bucs.

Being at home, the Rams are good value to extend their unbeaten start to the season. However, with the Cardinals in good form, this game could be tight to call.

Rams vs Cardinals Key Injuries

Cardinals

OT Kelvin Beachum (ribs) questionable

OL Justin Murray (back) questionable

OL Justin Pugh (back) questionable

RB Eno Benjamin (hamstring) out

Rams

RB Darrell Henderson Jr. (ribs) questionable

WR Tutu Atwell (illness) doubtful

Rams vs Cardinals Head to Head

The Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals have met 85 times, including once in the postseason. The Rams hold sway with 45 wins while the Cardinals have won 38 with two games tied.

The Cardinals have not beaten the Rams since 2017 in a 44-6 win.

Rams vs Cardinals Prediction

Both teams are undefeated for a reason. Their offense is putting up points and the defenses are now allowing them.

The Rams and Matthew Stafford have transformed into Super Bowl contenders and will take some stopping. For the Cardinals, it is critical that Kyler Murray takes care of the football with Jalen Ramsey in the secondary. He is one of the best corners in the game.

Being at home, the Rams should get the win but in reality, an argument can be made for each team. It is truly a toss up as to who comes out on top.

Final Predicted Score: Rams 35:31 Cardinals

Edited by Diptanil Roy

