Aaron Donald 40 time: Is Rams DT faster than Myles Garrett?

Aaron Donald is widely regarded as one of the greatest defensive players in the NFL. The Los Angeles Rams superstar has nine Pro Bowl honors and won three Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Donald was picked by the Rams in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. The Los Angeles outfit was thoroughly impressed with his showings at the NFL Combine earlier that year. The player completed his 40-yard dash in just 4.68 seconds, despite weighing nearly 290 pounds at the time.

It's the fastest time by any player weighing 280+ at the Combine since 2003. 8 years ago today, Aaron Donald ran a 4.68s 40-yard dash at the #NFLCombine It's the fastest time by any player weighing 280+ at the Combine since 2003. 8 years ago today, Aaron Donald ran a 4.68s 40-yard dash at the #NFLCombine!It's the fastest time by any player weighing 280+ at the Combine since 2003. https://t.co/jC8Fr6XyZw

However, Donald's 40-yard time was slower than Myles Garrett's dash at the 2017 NFL Combine.

Garrett clocked his 40-yard dash in an incredible 4.64 seconds and was picked by the Cleveland Browns in the 2017 NFL Draft. He lit the event on fire with a vertical jump of 41 inches, a 10-foot-8 broad jump, and 33 reps on the bench press.

However, Donald has a Super Bowl ring to his name, when the Los Angeles Rams won the Lombardi Trophy in 2022. Meanwhile, Garrett is yet to get his hands on the prized honor.

Did Aaron Donald retire?

This January, Aaron Donald fuelled rumors of a potential retirement. The 31-year-old had changed his bio on social media and wrote “former NFL D Linemen for the Rams #99.”

However, when fans took notice of his bio, Donald changed it back to "NFL D Lineman for the Rams #99." Nonetheless, later that month, Donald set the record straight and confirmed that he will play in the 2023 NFL season.

Last season, the player managed 49 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hits, and five sacks as the Los Angeles Rams posted the worst title defense, finishing with a 5-12 record.

Aaron Donald and the Rams will be eager to forget about their campaign from last year and hopefully make amends in the 2023 season by making another push for the Super Bowl.

