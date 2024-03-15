Aaron Donald's career earnings: How much did the Rams DT earn during Hall of Fame career?

Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald has announced his retirement. The 32-year-old future Hall of Famer played 10 seasons in the NFL and is one of the best defensive players to ever play in the NFL.

Ever since the Rams won the Super Bowl in 2022 there had been speculations about Donald's retirement. The three-time defensive player of the year did play two seasons after the Super Bowl triumph but has now decided to step away from the game.

Aaron Donald's career earnings

As per Spotrac, over the course of his 10-year-long NFL career, Aaron Donald earned $157.11 million. He is one of the best players to ever play in the history of the league and was paid well throughout his career.

Chris Jones recently became the highest-paid defensive tackle in the history of the NFL after he signed a five-year $158.75 million deal. Donald will be eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2029, and he might be joined by the likes of Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox.

Aaron Donald's contract details

After winning the Super Bowl with the Rams, Aaron Donald signed a three-year $95 million contract extension. He had an annual average salary of $31.6 million before retiring. As per OverTheCap, Donald was projected to earn close to $35 million next season.

Aaron Donald's career stats

In 10 seasons in the NFL, Aaron Donald played 154 games in which he recorded 340 solo tackles, 203 assisted tackles, 111.0 sacks, and 7 fumble recoveries. In 11 playoff games in his career, he had nine solo tackles, 15 assisted tackles, and 6.0 sacks.

Donald made the Pro Bowl in each of his 10 seasons in the league, won the Defensive Player of the Year award thrice, and made the All-Pro team eight times.

This past season he had 28 solo tackles, 25 assisted tackles, and 8.0 sacks in 16 games. Donald's retirement now leaves the Rams with a big void to fill and it will be interesting to see what they do in the coming months.

