Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon: Who is a good fantasy pick?

The Green Bay Packers have two strong running backs in Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. The Green Bay Packers played against the Minnesota Vikings last weekend. The game did not go as many people expected and the Packers lost 23-7.

Green Bay's next game is against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. It's fantasy football season, and managers must be ready for the upcoming Week 2 games. If you are troubled by a decision between Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, we are here to help.

Jones is the best player to choose from if you have them both. The Packers have him as their starter and utilize him in the passing game more than Dillon. He also gets the majority of the red zone snaps historically, although Dillon will likely be used in short yardage situations.

Here is how we reached this conclusion:

Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon key stats

The Packers drafted Aaron Jones as the 182nd overall pick in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft. His blockbuster season came in 2019 when he started in all 16 games and during 236 rushing attempts gained 1,084 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also had 474 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. Last season, Jones started 15 games and recorded 799 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns and six receiving touchdowns.

The Packers drafted A.J. Dillon as the 62nd overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. He is the upcoming face of the Packers and played alongside Jones last season. In his three seasons, he has played 29 games but started only two of them. So far, he has 1,090 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

If you have to choose between the two, Jones definitely needs to be your starting running back. Last season, he recorded 176 fantasy points, averaging 11.6 points per game. A.J. Dillon had 151 fantasy points with an average of 8.9 points per game. Jones has the advantage this season, and projections tell us he will gain around 10.7 fantasy points per game. Based on these stats, Aaron Jones is your man.

Is Aaron Jones a good fantasy pick?

Aaron Jones is the best fantasy choice for Green Bay Packers running backs. As the leading running back, Jones will start most games this season too. According to Jones ADP, he is ranked 11th among RBs. He is ahead of the New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara and Javonte Williams of the Denver Broncos. Jones is a good fantasy pick and with Davante Adams not on their side, Aaron Rodgers will probably rely on him a lot.

Is A.J. Dillon a good fantasy pick?

A.J. Dillon's performance last season was incredible as he led the team in rushing attempts, yards, and touchdowns. Jones, with his high ADP, is preferred as a late RB2 or an early RB3. But his performances from last season say otherwise. Dillon gets the hard yards and situations and doesn't benefit much in the passing game. However, he still gets a lot of yards and touchdowns.

Green Bay are trusting him more going forward and he could be a real gem. Dillon could be a good second RB option in your fantasy team, particularly against weaker opposition.

He is currently ranked 25th according to his ADP. As the Packers will be more dependent on their running backs, A.J. Dillon could be a good option.

