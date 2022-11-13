Aaron Jones' fantasy outlook: Should you start the Packers RB in Week 10?

Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon are two very good running back options for the Green Bay Packers. Last weekend, the Packers faced the Detroit Lions and the game did not go as planned, with the Lions winning 15-9.

Green Bay's next game comes on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. This will be a tough matchup for the Packers against a very strong defense. Another issue is that Jones picked up an injury in Week 9 and his status was questionable during the week. Aaron Jones has no injury designation heading into this match and is expected to feature heavily.

If you have Jones on your roster, he has to start in Week 10. He is the Packers' starter and will be used more in the passing game than A.J. Dillon. He has also typically received the majority of red zone snaps, however Dillon will most likely be employed in short yardage situations.

Is Aaron Jones a good fantasy pick?

Jones is the best fantasy running back option from the Green Bay Packers. Jones is the Packers' top rusher and has started all nine games this season. Jones is a fantastic fantasy pick as Green Bay rely heavily on him.

In nine games so far, Jones has 600 rushing yards from 107 attempts and has scored one touchdown. The Packers also utilize him in the passing game as he has 32 for 210 yards and has scored three receiving touchdowns.

If you have him in fantasy football, Jones should always start for you. He had 176 fantasy points last season, averaging 11.6 points per game. In nine games, Jones has scored 103 fantasy points and has the upper hand this season, while averaging 12.1 fantasy points per game. Aaron Jones should be your man this season.

Aaron Jones' NFL timeline

Jones was selected by the Packers in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft as the 182nd overall choice. His breakout season came in 2019, when he started all 16 games and accumulated 1,084 yards and 16 touchdowns on 236 running attempts. He also had 474 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Jones started 15 games last season and has 799 running yards, four rushing scores, and six receiving touchdowns.

