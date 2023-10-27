Aaron Jones injury update: Latest on Packers QB for Week 8 fantasy football

Aaron Jones' injury will be one of the biggest headaches for the Packers heading into Week 8. With Christian Watson battling injury once again, the team cannot afford to lose any more players, especially Jones.

However, Green Bay received some troubling news in regard to their running back this week. Will Jones start in Week 8?

Aaron Jones at Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

Aaron Jones Injury Update

The Packers running back missed practice on Wednesday, per Jesse Morse on X. Across the league, Wednesday practices have become the first day for players to miss if something is less than 100%. Usually, it isn't a key indicator of their availability for the game.

With still several days to go before their next game, it makes sense that Wednesday practice is the one that is skipped. Head coach Matt LaFleur spoke about the running back's absence, indicating that this was likely the case and not a true indication of his status for this week's matchup.

“He’s just a little bit sore. It’s to be expected. Hopefully we can ramp him up," LaFleur told reporters.

What happened to Aaron Jones?

Aaron Jones suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. The official designation, according to Draft Sharks, was a Thigh Hamstring Sprain/Pull Unspecified Grade 1. After suffering the injury, Jones had just five carries between September 11th and October 21st.

There are hamstring injuries that heal quickly and there are others that take the slow road. Unfortunately for Jones, it appears that he was on the latter track. Managers hope that missing practice on Wednesday was precautionary and not a setback in his recovery.

According to Mount Sinai, a Grade 1 hamstring injury usually heals in two to five days. However, this one is not on that same track.

When will Aaron Jones return?

The hope is that the soreness the running back is experiencing is a result of not playing in a game for a month rather than something feeling off with the hamstring. At this point, it is too soon to tell. Last week, the running back totaled 11 touches for 57 yards.

Meanwhile, backup running back AJ Dillon saw 17 touches for 95 yards. Right now, consider Dillon as the "starting" running back ahead of the important showdown against Kirk Cousins' Vikings.

Update on Aaron Jones injury:

As per recent reports, Matt LaFleur revealed that they will be 'smart' with Jones, admitting that the Packers RB is not 100% yet.