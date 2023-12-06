Aaron Jones injury update: Latest on Packers RB for Fantasy Football Week 14

Aaron Jones has struggled with injuries this season. The Green Bay Packers running back has been in and out of the lineup but has remained away from the IR list.

Although Jones has established himself as a strong fantasy pick, his recent knee injury has given fantasy managers plenty to think about.

The Green Bay Packers will lock horns with the New York Giants in Week 14. However, there is concern over whether Jones will feature in the game.

Aaron Jones injury update

Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones

Jones has not featured for the Green Bay Packers in their past two games. He has been dealing with an MCL sprain and has not taken part in practice since sustaining the injury in Week 11.

Professional athlete consultant Dr. Jesse Morse has provided a rather bleak possibility on whether Jones will be able to return in Week 14. The Packers will travel to face the Giants in their next game, on Monday, Dec. 11.

While making an appearance on "The Coach JB Show with Big Smitty," Morse said that it's a risky situation for the Packers to field Jones in Week 14. He explained how the running back could be ruled out for the remainder of the 2023 season if he aggravates his injury.

As things stand, Jones is still listed as questionable on the Packers' injury report. However, fantasy managers should wait for the running back to return to training and be available before thinking of fielding him for Week 14.

Jones has racked up 57.4 fantasy points across seven games this season. He has rushed for 245 yards with two scores, while also posting 169 receiving yards and catching one touchdown through the air.

What happened to Aaron Jones?

Jones suffered his knee injury in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Following a rushing attempt, his left knee got stuck underneath him as he was being pushed back by the Chargers defense toward the end of the second quarter.

Jones had some checkups on the sidelines before being carted off into the locker room. The running back put a towel over his head and waved to the fans while he was being taken off the field.

Reports later suggested that Jones suffered an MCL sprain. He has not trained with the team since his injury and was ruled out for the games against the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs.

When will Aaron Jones return?

As things stand, there is no timeline on when Aaron Jones will return for the Green Bay Packers. Although his injury seemed quite bad at first, the Packers did not move him to the IR. This meant that Green Bay expected the running back to miss less than four games.

However, there is doubt over whether Jones will be able to return to the Packers' lineup when they take on the New York Giants on Monday in Week 14. It all depends on whether he can resume full training during the week.

If Jones is still unavailable for Week 14, there is a chance that he could return for the Week 15 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In Jones' absence, AJ Dillon is expected to shoulder responsibility from the Packers' offensive backfield. The likes of Patrick Taylor and James Robinson could also have important roles.