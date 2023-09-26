Aaron Jones injury update: Latest on Packers RB for fantasy football Week 4

Aaron Jones played in Week 1, scoring two touchdowns as the new-look Green Bay Packers dominated en route an undefeated start.

He has not played since that game, though, due to a frustrating hamstring injury. The Packers have a shot at getting back to the playoffs, but they need Jones healthy, but is he?

Aaron Jones injury update

Is Aaron Jones coming back?

Aaron Jones pulled up limping after the second touchdown late in the contest against the Chicago Bears.

He scored with ease and immediately left and hobbled around with the injury. He would be checked out on the sideline but remained out of the game. The score was heavily in his team's favor at the time.

He insisted that he could have come back in the game, but that appears to have been incorrect. The team didn't see any reason to push him back and held him out, but it was probably for the best.

Jones has been inactive since. He missed the Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers and the comeback win over the New Orleans Saints. He has missed a lot of practice time but wasn't ruled out until gameday on both occasions.

That means he could be back this week, but he could also not be.

What happened to Aaron Jones?

Aaron Jones suffered a strained hamstring after scoring his second touchdown of the opening weekend.

He scored and immediately limped out of the back of the end zone and began getting checked out. Trainers stretched him on the sidelines, but he never returned to the game.

The injury was not considered a significant one, and the team did not put him on Injured Reserve. Nevertheless, he has been out, as as he continues to deal with his injury. Jones been held out, but he was close to playing both weeks.

Hamstring injuries can be notoriously difficult to recover from. Any person who needs to run will struggle to do so with any injury to the hamstring. Fortunately for Jones and the Packers, it was a strain and not a full tear.

When will Aaron Jones return?

Jones could be back this week. The team has a Thursday Night Football matchup with the Detroit Lions, which is a short week. That can mean one of two things for his status.

It could mean that the Packers anticipated that and held him out one more week to be sure he could go on a short week against a divisional rival. It could also mean that he's unable to go, as they only have a couple of practice days in the lead-up to Week 4.

His status will need to be monitored. The last two weeks, a running back from the practice squad has been activated, and that has indicated that Jones was inactive. If they do the same, he will likely not play.

In the meantime, AJ Dillon will continue to start out of the backfield.