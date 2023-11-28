Aaron Jones injury update: Latest on Packers RB for Week 13 Fantasy Football

Aaron Jones hasn't been on the field very much this season. He has been in and out of the lineup all year long, but no trips to the IR were needed.

Last week, he was out of the lineup with a knee injury, so fantasy managers gearing up for the playoffs and fans of the team need to know if he's coming back soon. Here's the latest on that:

Aaron Jones injury update

Aaron Jones has been injured

Aaron Jones came down with what appeared to be a debilitating injury that eventually required him to be carted off in Week 11.

He was helped to the sideline and checked on as he carted off in tears. Fortunately, the diagnosis was not as bad as initially feared, so Jones is not out for the season. Jones said, according to Sports Illustrated:

“Definitely (better than I feared), but we haven’t done an MRI or anything. Got to go do that first. But definitely (could have been) a lot worse. The initial pain and all that was worse than I thought it was going to be.”

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that he doesn't view the injury as something "long-term:"

"Certainly, I think it really looked bad. I was really concerned just seeing it live. I didn’t see a replay or anything, but seeing it live it did not look good. But he’s in good spirits in there, and so, hopefully, it’s just a short-term deal.”

Jones was out on Thanksgiving Day, as the short turnaround didn't allow for him to heal. He may be back for this week, having had an extra few days between games to heal. He was diagnosed with a sprained MCL, which could keep him out for longer.

What happened to Aaron Jones?

Aaron Jones got the ball midway through the first quarter during Week 11, but his left knee got stuck underneath him as he was being pushed back by the Los Angeles Chargers defense.

It looked as if it was a potentially season-ending play, and the running back was down in pain for a while but eventually got helped and went off the field.

Toward the end of the first half, after being checked in the medical tent, the cart was brought out, and Jones put a towel over his head and waved to fans as he was taken away. He has not been on the field since, missing the upset win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

When will Aaron Jones come back?

Jones did not practice on Monday, which puts a damper on his chances to play in Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs. His status will need to be monitored throughout the week, but it looks like he could be out again.

A sprained MCL is a difficult injury to recover from, especially in just two weeks. It can and often is a multi-week injury. While he has not been ruled out, expect Jones to remain sidelined until Week 14 at least.