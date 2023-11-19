Aaron Jones injury: What happened to Packers RB in Week 11 vs Chargers?

Aaron Jones has endured a frustrating 2023 NFL season with the Green Bay Packers, mostly due to injuries.

A lingering hamstring injury forced him to miss three games this year, as well as be limited in three others. He finally returned to his usual workload without restrictions two weeks ago, but a new injury in Week 11 could complicate his availability going forward.

The Packers running back suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury in the first half of their game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lambeau Field. He was awkwardly tackled during a rushing play and his knee seemed to bend backwards.

Jones needed to be carted off of the field and into the locker room, which is never a good sign for any injury situation. Not long after suffering the injury, the Packers officially announced that he would be unable to return to their game against the Chargers.

Considering he needed to be carted to the locker room, this is not necessarily surprising. The bigger concern is now more centered around how much time he will be forced to miss.

Green Bay will likely take an MRI on Aaron Jones' knee to determine the exact details of the injury. This will also help determine his availability for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season.

Who will replace Aaron Jones?

When Aaron Jones exited the Green Bay Packers' Week 11 game early against the Los Angeles Chargers with a knee injury, AJ Dillon directly replaced him.

If Jones is forced to miss going forward, Dillon will likely continue to serve as their starting running back. He has already done in each of three games that Jones missed prior to his most recent injury.

In three games as a starter this year, Dillon has totaled 46 carries for 164 yards and a touchdown. In Week 11 as the fill-in featured back following Jones' early exit, he recorded a solid 14 carries, but turned them into just 29 yards.

Third-string running back Emanuel Wilson didn't fare much better, carrying the ball just three times for 12 yards.

Further complicating the Packers' running back situation is that Wilson was also forced to exit their game against the Chargers early with a shoulder injury. This leaves Dillon as the only remaining healthy running back on their active roster.

Depending on the severity of the injuries, Green Bay may need to explore the free agent market for answers.