Aaron Jones and Isiah Pacheco can potentially be top-tier RBs in Week 7 of the fantasy football season.

Jones has missed a portion of the 2023 season through injury but is due to return this week, while Pacheco has established himself as the RB1 for the Kansas City Chiefs.

If you own both and can only start one in fantasy football in Week 7, who should you start?

Is Aaron Jones a good fantasy option in Week 7?

Is Aaron Jones a good fantasy option in Week 7?

Aaron Jones has been one of the best running backs for a number of years now, and despite missing a portion of time this season due to a hamstring injury, he's due back in Week 7.

With Jones yet to play a full game, he's ranked RB50 in PPR scoring after amassing 29.1 points.

He was inactive for the Packers' most recent game, a Week 5 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. However, since then, the Packers have had their bye week, so Jones will be fully healthy and back to RB1.

Jones is an excellent dump-off option for Jordan Love as he acclimates to the NFL. Jones had 86 receiving yards in the Chicago Bears in Week 1, Love's first start since the departure of Aaron Rodgers.

Jones and the Packers take on the Denver Broncos in Week 7, who rank dead last in fantasy points allowed to RBs in 2023. Breece Hall (28.4), Raheem Mostert (45.2), and De'Von Achane (51.3) all feasted on this defense in fantasy football realms, so expect Jones to have similar output if the game script allows it.

Is Isiah Pacheco a good fantasy option in Week 7?

Is Isiah Pacheco a good fantasy option in Week 7?

Isiah Pacheco has established himself as the RB1 for the Chiefs so far in 2023.

Pacheco is RB13 in PPR scoring, amassing 87.2 points through six game weeks. He has 387 yards and 3 TDs and 135 receiving yards on 17 receptions. His 17 receptions are already more than his 2022 total (13), and he set a career-high in targets (6) in Kansas City's Week 5 win over the Denver Broncos.

As part of one of the best offenses in football, under one of the best head coaches in Andy Reid, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon have been pushed aside in favor of the sophomore RB.

The Chiefs are averaging 27.5 rushing attempts this season versus 24.5 in 2022, as Patrick Mahomes is utilizing his run game more than ever. It's also working, as the Chiefs have won five straight games and sit atop the AFC West.

Pacheco and the Chiefs take on their division foes in the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7. They're ranked as the 26th-best defense against opposing RBs, presenting an excellent matchup for Pacheco. This clash sees two high-powered offenses facing off in what could well be a high-scoring affair.

Aaron Jones vs Isiah Pacheco: Who to start in fantasy football in Week 7?

If you own Aaron Jones and Isiah Pacheco ahead of Week 7, use our start/sit analyzer to help determine who to select.

Aaron Jones vs Isiah Pacheco: Who to start in fantasy football in Week 7?

Our analyzer says you should lean towards starting Aaron Jones in Week 7. Jones is one of the best-receiving backs in the entire NFL and should be healthy going up against the worst defense against RBs this season.

