Aaron Jones or Javonte Williams or Travis Etienne Jr.: Who should I start in Week 2 Fantasy Football?

Aaron Jones, Javonte Williams and Travis Etienne Jr. are three intriguing options for managers in Week 2 of fantasy football. Running backs had a solid Week 1, with some taking over games and scoring a lot of points, such as Derrick Henry (28.70), Bijan Robinson (21.40) and James Cook (18.70).
Week 2 will present positive matchups for the trio of backs who come off solid performances in the season opener. If you're a manager wondering which one should get the nod this week, stay tuned.
Is Aaron Jones a good pick for fantasy football Week 2?
Aaron Jones was one of the biggest surprises in Week 1, given how Kevin O'Connell used him during the Minnesota Vikings' 27-24 comeback win over the Chicago Bears. Jones scored 14.20 fantasy points after gaining 23 yards rushing, catching three passes for 44 yards and scoring one touchdown passing.
If the Vikings continue to use him as a dual threat, Jones will be a serious threat for the rest of the season.
Is Javonte Williams a good pick for fantasy football Week 2?
Javonte Williams had the best Week 1 performance out of the three players. After arriving in Dallas to apparently help rookie Jaydon Blue settle in, Williams was the clear RB1 on Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles.
He finished with 19.40 fantasy points, the third-highest scoring in the position in Week 1 behind Derrick Henry (28.70) and Bijan Robinson (21.40). Williams found the end zone twice on the ground while catching two passes for 10 yards.
Is Travis Etienne Jr. a good pick for fantasy football Week 2?
Travis Etienne Jr. also overperformed in Week 1 of fantasy football. In a special duel that saw him face his brother Trevor Etienne, the Jacksonville Jaguars running back posted the sixth-highest score for running backs in fantasy football (17.10). Many thought Etienne entered the season as part of a committee alongside Tank Bigsby.
Sunday's performance may have changed something within the front office, as they dealt Bigsby to the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of Week 2, leaving the door open for Etienne to dominate the backfield.
Who to pick between Aaron Jones, Javonte Williams and Travis Etienne Jr. for Week 2?
With Jordan Mason backing up Jones and Jaydon Blue competing with Williams, Travis Etienne Jr. is the only player without a serious threat as RB2.
Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool has the Jaguars' running back winning this matchup with 14.3 fantasy points. Going against a struggling Bengals defense without Tank Bigbsy boosts Etienne's projections.
