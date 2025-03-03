"Aaron is a pro" - When Matt LaFleur credited Aaron Rodgers after Packers caught everyone off-guard with Jordan Love pick

Aaron Rodgers had a memorable run with the Green Bay Packers from 2008 to 2021. In his 18-season career with the Packers, Rodgers passed for 59,055 yards with a completion percentage of 65.3% for 475 touchdowns. During this time, he led the Packers to a Super Bowl victory in the 2010-11 season and secured four NFL MVP awards.

However, the Packers, under coach Matt LaFleur, hinted at replacing Rodgers when they drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the 2020 NFL Draft. Although the Packers wanted a backup plan for an aging Rodgers, LaFleur credited Rodgers for his contribution. During an interview in April 2020, LaFleur said:

“Aaron is a pro. He's the leader of our football team. I anticipate that for a really long time. He's by far the best quarterback I've ever been around. And you could argue I think he's the best to ever play the game. I hope he can play until he decides he doesn't want to play anymore.”

The Packers’ selection of Utah State quarterback Jordan Love as the No. 26 overall draft pick was shocking for everyone. They had just gone 13-3 in the previous season and played in the NFC Championship game with veteran Aaron Rodgers.

Meanwhile, Love was the first offensive player the franchise had drafted in the first round since 2005. The Packers had traded the No. 30 overall pick and a fourth-round pick with the Miami Dolphins.

Interestingly, the last offensive player drafted by the Packers was none other than Aaron Rodgers.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst explains the reason behind Jordan Love's pick

As expected, Aaron Rodgers was shocked by the news of the draft. During an episode of the Netflix documentary ‘Aaron Rodgers: Enigma,’ Rodgers recalled his reaction. He said,

“I looked down at my phone, and my agent just texted me: 'Quarterback.' And I was like, 'No f–king way.’”

However, GM Brian Gutekunst explained the decision and said,

“Long story short, eventually, Love was the top guy left, and the gap was widening. As those players got picked, it was kind of like, with the way our board was, there really wasn't anyone else at that level that we felt comfortable taking.”

Eventually, Rodgers left the Packers in 2023 as Love took charge of the offense.

