NFL Rumors: 3 Dark horses to sign Aaron Rodgers in 2022

Aaron Rodgers' time as a Packer is coming to an end. Rodgers put Packers fans through the wringer in the offseason as the MVP attempted to force a way out of Wisconsin. Rodgers has had enough playing for the Packers organization.

Rodgers would only return if the Packers offered him an escape route away from Lambeau Field. The Packers acquiesced, and Rodgers returned to training camp. In doing so, the Packers confirmed that 2021 would be the last season that Aaron Rodgers will represent the Green Bay Packers.

The new agreement, once finalized, would help set up Aaron Rodgers’ departure from Green Bay after this season, per sources. https://t.co/NojVojcHjy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2021

Alternatively, it is worth assessing who the dark horse candidates are that could sign Aaron Rodgers. Several teams have been linked to Rodgers over the offseason. The usual marquee franchises filled the headlines.

Who could sign Aaron Rodgers in 2022

1 - Washington Football Team

The quarterback situation in Washington is fluid. Ryan Fitzpatrick joined in free agency on an inexpensive one-year deal. Taylor Heinicke is the other quarterback with some NFL experience on the roster. Rodgers is a brilliant fit for Ron Rivera's team and is expected to earn $26.9 million in 2022. The salary cap is set to increase from 2021 to 2022 so the Football Team can facilitate Rodgers' contract.

It would improve the quarterback position for Washington and cement themselves as the best team in the NFC East. Rodgers would join a team boasting a talented defense, smart offensive players, and a burgeoning coordinator in Scott Turner. It's a recipe for championship success. Lastly, the Football Team would enter a championship window while holding salary control on their young defenders. They can't pay everyone, and maximizing rookie contracts could be key.

Ryan Fitzpatrick’s Contract

- $6M fully guaranteed

- $10M base value

- $2M incentives available

- #WFT cap hit: $9.9M



If he earns all $10M, FitzMagic will raise his career earnings to $81.5M.



Full Breakdown:https://t.co/QoOoOcnVJc — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 17, 2021

2 - Carolina Panthers

If Sam Darnold fails in Carolina, the Panthers could cut bait with him and suffer a $18 million dead cap hit. It is relatively inexpensive for a team to carry on their books. The Rams, Lions, and Eagles are carrying Jared Goff, Matthew Stafford, and Carson Wentz's dead cap numbers on their payroll for 2021. Franchises shouldn't fear dead cap money if the player isn't worthy of a roster spot.

The fit for Rodgers as a Panther is an excellent one. Joe Brady is one of the new quarterback-gurus in the NFL. The Panthers' offensive coordinator turbocharged Joe Burrow's rise at LSU, and he managed a decent offense with Teddy Bridgewater last year.

Furthermore, Rodgers would love to take on Tom Brady twice a year. Rodgers rises to the occasion in big games. Seeing him in Carolina would be fascinating.

3 - New York Giants

Daniel Jones is in the make-or-break year of his fledgling NFL career. After two middling years in which Jones resembled a baby fawn on ice, 2021 is a significant opportunity. GM Dave Gettleman spent draft and financial capital on revamping the offense.

Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Saquon Barkley, and Evan Engram are some standout players on the Giants roster. If Jones can't click in 2021, the Giants may opt to move on from him.

Gettleman's constructed a roster ready to challenge. He's only one quarterback away from turning the Giants into legitimate contenders, so Aaron Rodgers might be the final piece. The salary cap implications would be minimal, and Rodgers is the perfect quarterback for the New York market.

