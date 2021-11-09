Why did Aaron Rodgers not play last night? Packers QB's return undecided

The Green Bay Packers, without Aaron Rodgers, lost just their second game of the season against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 13-7. Jordan Love was thrust into the starting job in the absence of Rodgers and struggled for the majority of the game.

Love completed 19 of his 34 passes for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception while also rushing for 23 yards on five attempts.

Jordan Love took the reigns of the Packers offense as Aaron Rodgers was unable to play. Why? Because after the team's match against the Arizona Cardinals, Rodgers tested positive for COVID.

As per league protocols, if Rodgers was vaccinated then he would be permitted to return within two to three days after providing two negative COVID tests 24 hours apart.

But Rodgers is not vaccinated, although his comments in August suggested otherwise when he said he was "immunized." This means that Rodgers, regardless of how many negative COVID tests he supplies, must miss ten days.

That is why Love got the start over Rodgers, and although Love struggled, he could very well start against the Seahawks. Rodgers will be permitted to return to the Packers facility on Saturday, just one day before facing the Seahawks.

Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood If Aaron Rodgers can return by Nov. 13, the earliest he’s eligible if he’s asymptomatic from COVID-19, Matt LaFleur says Rodgers will “absolutely” start vs. Seahawks. Even if Rodgers misses entire week of practice. Rodgers says it isn’t “imperative” Rodgers practices to play. If Aaron Rodgers can return by Nov. 13, the earliest he’s eligible if he’s asymptomatic from COVID-19, Matt LaFleur says Rodgers will “absolutely” start vs. Seahawks. Even if Rodgers misses entire week of practice. Rodgers says it isn’t “imperative” Rodgers practices to play.

Another likelihood is that the league could fine and/or suspend Rodgers because he lied about his vaccination status,

While some have said that the quarterback deserves to be suspended for a game because he lied about his vaccination status, the NFL community is waiting to see what the league does with him and the Packers.

If Rodgers does miss the clash against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks and the Packers lose, they could end up being the third seed in the NFC by the end of the weekend. This could have serious playoff implications for the organization and that is where some people feel that Rodgers needs to be made an example of.

It is unclear if the Packers quarterback will face any kind of suspension or financial sanction for his antics, but it could impact the Packers in unprecedented ways and hinder their chances of winning the Super Bowl.

