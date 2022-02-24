Aaron Rodgers is becoming the new Brett Favre with retirement rumors in Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers is not letting anyone into his decision-making process about whether or not he will return to the Green Bay Packers in 2022. He is under contract, but could always demand a trade or even retire.

Yes, the Packers created this situation after drafting Jordan Love in 2020. But the "will he or won't he?" is being dragged on by the quarterback himself. This feels eerily similar to a situation that happened back in early 2008.

The Packers had just gone 13-3 and advanced to the NFC Championship Game with Brett Favre at quarterback. Yet the team fell in overtime to the New York Giants in what was a crushing loss.

Would Favre retire? Well, it didn't seem like he had much of a choice as all signs pointed towards Rodgers taking his spot in 2008.

The young quarterback was given the promotion and once the summer rolled around, the veteran declared he was not, in fact, done.

This created strife between him and the front office until he was finally traded to the New York Jets. It took years for his reputation to be repaired in Green Bay after all the drama.

Rodgers is in a bit of a different scenario, but it has the potential to get ugly very soon.

How the Aaron Rodgers situation can go downhill

Everything seems peaceful and cordial at the moment. The difference this time around is that the team seems to want to keep their quarterback, realizing their past mistakes.

However, let's say he decides he wants out. He has, in fact, never said he is set on returning.

The Packers may not want to trade him, or may not want to send him to his preferred destination. This could easily lead to Rodgers going after the team in the media, just like Favre did before him over a decade ago.

GM Brian Gutekunst created this saga by drafting Love back in 2020. He and Rodgers seemed to be on awful terms when the season began, but signs point towards the relationship having improved as of late.

Yet, the GM spoke with the media Wednesday and made it clear he never promised a trade out of Green Bay.

Gutekunst also said he doesn't want to use the franchise tag on receiver Davante Adams unless it is a last resort.

So yes, for now, the feelings are good surrounding the team. But not retaining Adams and thus losing the star quarterback would change the entire sentiment from fans.

It could also lead to another ugly exit where Rodgers plays elsewhere, and it takes time for him to come home again and be embraced by the team where he has played nearly his entire career.

The Packers have had this problem in the past once before, repeated their mistake, and may fail to resolve the situation once again.

The best-case scenario is the quarterback staying and finishing his career in Green Bay. Fans already know what the worst-case scenario looks like thanks to Favre.

