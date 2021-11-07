Aaron Rodgers endorsements: List of existing deals after Prevea cut

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has fumbled an endorsement in the wake of a bizarre week centered around falsehoods regarding his COVID-19 vaccination status.

Rodgers tested positive this week for COVID-19 and that test will force Rodgers out of Sunday's crucial interconference showdown between the Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox).

Jordan Love, a first-round pick from the 2020 draft of the Packers, is set to make his first professional start in Rodgers' place.

In the wake of this uncanny week, Wisconsin-based health provider Prevea has severed ties with Rodgers. Thus ends one of Rodgers' longest-running corporate sponsorships, as the pair have been united for each of the past nine NFL seasons.

Prevea released a statement "encouraging...all eligible populations to become vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent the virus from further significantly impacting lives and livelihoods".

But the beleaguered quarterback has still managed to maintain several lucrative endorsements. SK highlights a quartet below...

Which of Aaron Rodgers' endorsements have stuck around?

State Farm

The biggest loser in Rodgers' Sunday absence is perhaps the red oval-branded insurance company, as a showdown between their aerial spokesmen (the other being Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes) has once again been denied. Barring further notice, Rodgers will still maintain a Sunday presence through advertisements co-starring the yellow-helmeted quarterback and the brand's mascot, Jake from State Farm.

Bose

Rodgers has been affiliated with electronics company Bose for several seasons, primarily advertising their audio equipment. He co-starred in an apparently cursed commercial with Mahomes and Russell Wilson released earlier this month.

Curiously, Rodgers is the only player in the advertisement that isn't wearing his team's colors. Bose previously commemorated Rodgers' time as the guest host of the syndicated game show Jeopardy! with a short video seen above.

Zenith Watches @ZenithWatches

#MVP Zenith congratulates its ambassador @AaronRodgers12 on receiving the 2021 NFL Honors Most Valuable Player award today, marking his third MVP award! Zenith congratulates its ambassador @AaronRodgers12 on receiving the 2021 NFL Honors Most Valuable Player award today, marking his third MVP award!#MVP https://t.co/fcHJiXzAGV

Zenith

A master at working the clock on the field, Rodgers always knows the time off of the field thanks to an ambassadorship with the Swiss watchmaker first revealed in February. Rodgers has repped the brand on his Instagram page and the company commemorated his MVP season with a special online video.

Izod

A former title sponsor of the New Jersey Nets' shuttered arena in East Rutherford, NJ, the sportswear/smart casual clothing brand has traded in sneakers for cleats through a deal with Rodgers. Television spots featuring Rodgers starring alongside Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost were common during game broadcasts last year and a few solo ads appeared on the thrower's Instagram when the latest season commenced.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

Edited by LeRon Haire