Aaron Rodgers' explosive interviews on the Pat McAfee Show have transformed him into NFL's most polarizing figure

Aaron Rodgers always seemed to be a likable NFL star. He was often seen as funny, if not a bit mysterious and quiet throughout his career. Prior to this past season, one thing he never did was stir up controversy at any point during his Green Bay Packers tenure.

That all changed in 2021. Rodgers was hit with a 10-day quarantine during the season after testing positive for COVID-19. Subsequently, it was revealed he was not, in fact, vaccinated, even though he alluded to being "immunized" before the season began.

One thing that has fueled these controversies is Rodgers' ability to voice his opinion, often unfiltered and while the story is developing. Rodgers has a weekly guest spot on the very popular The Pat McAfee Show. Former NFL punter Pat McAfee lets Rodgers appear and speak his mind without much resistance. For the show, it is gold. For the quarterback, it has tarnished his reputation and turned him into the NFL's most polarizing figure.

Aaron Rodgers has constantly said controversial things on Pat McAfee's show

It all began in November when Green Bay's No. 12 was out and at home with COVID.

“I consulted with a now good friend of mine, Joe Rogan, after he got COVID, and I've been doing a lot of the stuff that he recommended in his podcasts and, you know, on the phone to me, and I'm going to have the best immunity possible now."

Rodgers openly said he spoke with UFC color commentator Joe Rogan about the best strategy for fighting the virus, which did not include the vaccine. McAfee and co-host AJ Hawk appeared to sit in shock.

But Rodgers is polarizing because the information he was sharing is stuff that millions of people believe. Not everyone is vaccinated, and he became a voice for those who were avoiding any sort of shot against the virus. He has since tried to say he does not fall on either side of the debate.

"I don't want my views bolstering the anti vaxxers and triggering the vax people. I want to be somebody who has an opinion, who shares it, who does research, but it was also open to hearing from both sides."

Yet one thing he seems to believe is that he is a victim because of his vaccination status. He said as much by declaring NFL fans were rooting for the Packers to lose because he is not vaccinated against COVID.

"There were a ton of people tuning in, rooting against us. For one reason and one reason only, it's because of, you know, my vaccination status and then wanting to see us lose, so they could pile on."

The quarterback's comments go beyond the game of football. Those who aren't even fans can use him as either an enemy or a fellow voice of reason, depending on which side of the vaccination debate they fall on. This is one fact he seems to be forgetting. He is a person with an immense platform who cannot just say things off-handely. Whatever he says on a daily basis is news.

The overall controversy started the first time he talked about vaccines. Mentioning Rogan as a "good friend" has become an inside joke on the show, even if Rodgers does not get why.

He was once a non-controversial figure who was the perfect pitch man for just about anything. He can be seen on State Farm commercials and was even in the running to host Jeopardy!. Now, he may lose a lot of those opportunities in the future because of how polarizing he has become in the span of just a few months.

