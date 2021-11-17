What is Aaron Rodgers' record vs Minnesota Vikings?

Aaron Rodgers has been called the greatest ever thrower of football, and when you watch him, it is hard to argue against that. Having played for the Green Bay Packers since being drafted in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft at pick 24, Rodgers has been a consistent beacon of quarterback play.

Playing in the NFC North for 15 years, Rodgers has featured in a division that has the Chicago Bears, the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings. None of these teams have a winning record against Rodgers and that is hardly surprising.

Rodgers is 15-9-1 against the Vikings and that equates to a winning percentage of .620. Rodgers is 3-1 in the last four outings against the Vikings and has shown no signs of slowing down.

In 2019, Rodgers completed a clean sweep of the Vikings, winning both games 21-16 and 23-10. The year before, Minnesota tied the season series 1-1 and in 2017 completed a sweep against the Packers. Unfortunately, Rodgers broke his collarbone from Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr's tackle, which saw the quarterback miss nine games that year.

Rodgers' best game against the Vikings

Rodgers has had some superb games against the Vikings but the season opener in 2020 takes the cake.

At the start of the new season, Rodgers was in MVP form as he tossed four touchdowns, completed 32 of his 44 passes for 364 yards and had a passer rating of 127.5 as the Packers steamrolled over Minnesota and came away with a 43-34 win.

Rodgers' favorite target, Davante Adams, caught 14 passes (tieing the franchise record for a single game) for 156 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Rodgers' overall stats against Minnesota

In his 25 games played against the Vikings, Rodgers' numbers are seriously impressive. Per statmuse.com, the reigning NFL MVP has 6,130 passing yards, 50 touchdowns to just seven interceptions, an average of 7.8 yards per play, a completion percentage of 67.9 and a quarterback rating of 108.5 against the Vikings.

Just seven interceptions in 25 games against the Vikings means Rodgers doesn't turn the ball over. Since 2017, he has only thrown 21 interceptions in total. When comparing that to Tom Brady (46), Russell WIlson (39) and Patrick Mahomes (34), Rodgers is in a class of his own.

The Packers face the Vikings next in Week 11 of the NFL season. Green Bay are coming off a superb 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks, while Kirk Cousins and the Vikings defeated the L.A. Chargers 27-20.

Rodgers and the Packers currently sit at 8-2 overall and are 2-0 in the division, while the Vikings sit second in the NFC North with a 4-5 record and are 1-0 in the division.

With Rodgers looking his usual self against Seattle after recovering from Covid, Sunday's game could see him notch his 26th victory over the the Vikings and stamp his authority over the rivalry if he hasn't already.

