Expectations are sky high for Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets at this time of the year, but we're only going to see the true impact of acquiring the superstar quarterback once the games start in September.

And if history has taught us anything last year, is that even the best quarterbacks can fail once they settle into a new team.

Both Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan struggled massively during their first seasons with the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts in 2022, with Ryan himself already out of the team and Wilson under immense pressure due to the arrival of new head coach Sean Payton.

Could the same happen with Rodgers for the Jets in 2023? Well, according to one of his favorites teammates, former wide receiver James Jones, there is absolutely not a chance.

There is zero chance that this happens, and with me playing with him, and being in the locker room with him, no one else is as special as he is. Russell Wilson is not in the same class as him. Matt Ryan is not in the same class as Rodgers. Matthew Stafford is not in the same class as him. With everything this New York Jets football team has around Aaron Rodgers, they are going to be a problem.

Are playoff expectations valid for the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers?

Absolutely, even if the team has not made the postseason in 11 years. That's how good he is.

All the Jets needed to make the playoffs was a quarterback. In 2022, the team improved under Robert Saleh's leadership - the defense gave up less than 19 points per game and, of course, they had in Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson both rookies of the year. The team was in contention for the postseason through Week 17, even with Zach Wilson and Mike White playing games.

The scenario is more promising this year. The number 12 continues to be an above-average quarterback - and just like he says, a bad year for him is an excellent year for 90% of the other quarterbacks.

It shouldn't take long for him to adapt to the system and be productive wearing the Jets jersey. His offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, worked with him in Green Bay for two years.

