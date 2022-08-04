Why did Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick breakup? Packers QB has no regrets about 'great' relationship

Aaron Rodgers has had quite the offseason for a number of reasons. He recently took some time to discuss his relationship with former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick. Appearing on the Aubrey Marcus podcast, Rodgers discussed how great it was and how each are now finding their own paths in life:

"I was dating Danica and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey and spirituality is important to her. We both were finding our way, learning about different things [and] practicing meditation techniques."

Rodgers and Patrick had been quarantining together during the COVID-19 pandemic. They took online cooking classes and stayed in touch with friends and family members over the phone.

However, the couple broke up in July 2020 after two years together.

On Marcus’ podcast, the four-time All-Pro quarterback added that it was through Patrick's Pretty Intense podcast that he was first introduced to Marcus.

"She started a podcast and she had various guests on. And there were times where it was during the offseason I was working out, I couldn't go out. And, and one day she was like, 'Hey,' I said, 'Who you got today?' And she said, 'So and so and Aubrey Marcus,' [and] I was like, 'The Aubrey Marcus!' "

Marcus is the creator of Onnit, a brand founded on a holistic health philosophy which he names Total Human Optimization.

Aaron Rodgers' relationships

The three-time AL NFL MVP has had several high-profile relationships in his life. From 2014 to 2017, he dated actress Olivia Munn. It was reported that he and Munn broke up due to the quarterback’s family not taking a liking to her. Next, he started dating Danica Patrick. After Patrick, Rodgers found himself with another actress in Shailene Woodley.

Woodley and the Green Bay star called it quits in February of this year. The split was very cordial on both sides. According to People Magazine, a source said how different each of them are:

"It was an amicable split; it just wasn't working. They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount. They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama. It just didn't work out for them."

Aaron Rodgers is currently seeing Blu of Earth, a musician whose real name is Charlotte Brereton.

Aaron Rodgers' longest relationship is with the Green Bay Packers. He enters his 18th season with the franchise this campaign. He’ll look to add another ring with Green Bay when the season kicks off in just over a month's time.

