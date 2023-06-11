Aaron Rodgers Green Bay house: Does former Packers QB still have property in Wisconsin?

Aaron Rodgers had played for the Green Bay Packers for the entirety of his 17-year NFL career until this offseason. He was selected by the team in the 2005 draft following his junior year at the University of California, Berkeley. He can undoubtedly afford to make investments in expensive real estate. He is one of the athletes with the highest salaries in the world, according to Forbes.

Does Rodgers still live in Wisconsin despite switching teams from the Packers to the New York Jets?

When it comes to purchasing a home or an opulent castle to unwind in after a grueling NFL campaign, Aaron Rodgers hasn't ever been low on money.

The Jets quarterback has resided in a variety of opulent homes throughout his life, beginning in 2005 with a 4,012 square foot home in Suamico, Wisconsin. That home, which had a $442,500 price tag, served as Rodger's primary resort. In 2022, he sold that home for $5.13 million.

Where does Aaron Rodgers live now?

Aaron Rodgers, who played for the Green Bay Packers, previously resided in Wisconsin. He sold the home, though, and is now living the high life at his stunning and exorbitantly luxurious beach home in Malibu.

In 2019, Rodgers paid $28 million for a beachfront home in Malibu with his then-girlfriend, Danica Patrick. Robbie Williams, a British pop artist, sold them the property.

There are four bedrooms, four bathrooms and 4,636 square feet of living area in the opulent home.

The 1,198 square foot Malibu compound is surrounded by a tall hedge that hides the half-acre home from view and is fronted by a big wooden gate.

The home contains a distinct two-bedroom guesthouse besides to the main house, which has transparent partitions separating the inside from the exterior.

The residence is really roomy, and there are plenty of places to have a barbecue or play tag.

The Malibu home of Aaron Rodgers resembles a private beach getaway. The home contains a guesthouse, a deck that looks out onto the picturesque pool, and specific areas for workplaces.

Aside from his primary residences, Rodgers also owns additional properties that are managed by his firm, which generates income for the Jets' starting quarterback by overseeing other buildings, apartments and other ventures.

