Aaron Rodgers' incredible numbers in games after defeats under HC Matt LaFleur

Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur's Green Bay Packers have never lost back-to-back games. Since taking the reigns of the Packers in 2019, LaFleur and Rodgers are 7-0 in games after defeats. The Detroit Lions are the most recent victims of this run.

Rodgers and LaFleur do it again

Earlier in Monday Night Football, Rodgers and LaFleur were 6-0 after losing in week one. That was enough to generate buzz over the game. The first game was Rodgers' worst in his 17-year career.

His numbers were awful. He did not finish the game and many asked if it was time for the Jordan Love-era to begin in Wisconsin. LaFleur chose to give Rodgers another shot, and it was the right decision.

Final score: Lions 17 - Packers 35

The only difference between this game and the previous ones was that the Packers did not come out roaring; the Lions did. On their first drive, the visiting team opened the scoreboard. QB Jared Goff found WR Quintez Cephus for the touchdown.

Rodgers and the Packers quickly answered back with a rushing TD by RB Aaron Jones. But the Lions scored again in a beautiful TD by TE TJ Hockenson—Goff made a perfect pass for his receiver.

Again, the Packers promptly responded with Rodgers passing a TD for Jones. However, the Lions scored again, this time a field goal to finish the first half winning by 17-14.

However, the second half was a whole different story. Rodgers threw two more TDs for Jones, whereas the Lions failed to score again. The match finished 17-35 in favor of the Packers.

The Packers QB finished the game with:

27 passes attempted

22 passes completed

255 passing yards

9.4 yards on average

4 TDs

145.6 passer rating

Four rushes

Six rushing yards.

With those numbers, anything but a Packers W would be shocking.

With many fans dismayed by Rodgers' poor performance in week one, there will be something to cheer about this week. The veteran showed why he is still one of the best quarterbacks around in the game and why he is always worth a gamble.

The Green Bay Packers take on the San Francisco 49ers in their next game.

Edited by Diptanil Roy