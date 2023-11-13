Aaron Rodgers injury update: Jets QB sets timeline for return to action

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles tear on the opening drive of the season. Since then, the four-time NFL MVP has taken an unorthodox approach to recovery and has made great progress.

Earlier it was reported that Rodgers will be available to play in the playoffs and even that seemed unthinkable.

When will Aaron Rodgers return?

As per the latest update from Rodgers himself, he is eyeing a return to play in December. NBC's Mellisa Stark reported the news during the SNF broadcast of the game between the Jets and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Aaron Rodgers is currently walking without any boots or crutches and is reportedly 50% healthy. He is aiming to reach the 75% level quickly, which will allow him to start running.

Returning from an Achilles injury is difficult for any athlete, but Rodgers has made it look relatively simple. It will be interesting to see if Kirk Cousins, who recently suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, follows in his footsteps.

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets can reach the playoffs this season

When Rodgers got injured, it looked impossible for the Jets to make the playoffs. However, with the quarterback eyeing an earlier return, the team could play in the postseason this season.

Heading into Week 10, they are 4-4 and have a manageable set of fixtures up ahead. If Rodgers does return in mid-December, he can play the last three or four games for them and can seal a playoff spot.

Zach Wilson has struggled as the starting quarterback of the Jets, but he is capable of being a game manager and keeping the team at .500 until Rodgers is back. Excitement is once again building around the Jets' fanbase and it will be interesting to see how things play out.