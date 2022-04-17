Aaron Rodgers was "key proponent" in Packers signing of Sammy Watkins: Report 

Sammy Watkins reportedly signed with the Green Bay Packers in part due to the influence of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. According to insider/analyst Jordan Schultz, Rodgers loves the wide receiver's talent, saying:

"Internally, Aaron Rodgers was a key proponent of #Packers’ signing Sammy Watkins. He loves his talent."

The Packers quarterback texted his friend, WWE commentator and podcast host Pat McAfee during his live Sirius XM Radio show to give his reaction to the signing. According to McAfee, the text said:

“Talked to Sammy Watkins last night Excited about the signing. Can’t wait to get to work.”

McAfee said he asked the three-time NFL MVP for his consent to share the text on his show. He was shocked that the 10-time Pro Bowl signal-caller didn’t “just go radio silent like he does with everything else.”

The former Indianapolis Colts punter elaborated on the reasons for Rodgers' excitement, saying:

“He’s pumped about Sammy Watkins. I’m going to assume, just from what I’ve heard about Sammy Watkins from some of the interviews he’s done. Deep thinker, has a very open mind with chit-chatting about things. Him and Aaron might get along perfectly.”

The Packers signed the receiver to a one-year deal. The deal marked Green Bay’s first addition at receiver since they dealt their top wideout Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Adams also signed a five-year, $141.25 million contract with the Raiders this offseason.

Aaron Rodgers and the Career of his New WR

The WR as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Watkins was drafted fourth overall in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. The receiver spent the first three seasons of his career with the Bills before spending a season with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017.

From 2018 to 2020, he was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won a Super Bowl in 2020.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Packers are giving former Ravens’ WR Sammy Watkins a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, per source. Packers are giving former Ravens’ WR Sammy Watkins a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, per source.

Last season with the Baltimore Ravens, he had 27 receptions, 394 receiving yards, and a touchdown. In the 2022 season, he’ll suit up for his fifth team and will look to become a major player in Green Bay’s offense.

