Aaron Rodgers knows what he is doing with his social media antics

Aaron Rodgers is one of the most prolific quarterbacks in NFL history. The Green Bay Packers star is a four-time MVP and will go down in history as one of the greats. So it may be naive to think he is not aware of his actions on social media.

This conversation reached monumental levels late Monday night when he posted a long Instagram post featuring pictures of loved ones and teammates. He was clearly expressing gratitude, but the timing was odd and was obviously going to generate a ton of conversation.

He also had an interview scheduled for Tuesday afternoon on the Pat McAfee Show. The timing for everything was too perfect and over 100,000 people tuned in to see what he would say. That is why it was odd to see him begin by saying everyone was reading way too much into his post about gratitude.

But were fans and media members really doing that? The veteran quarterback is not young enough to think it would not be a top storyline. He has to know what he is doing and either doesn't care or gets a kick out of it.

Aaron Rodgers has a history of misleading fans

Rodgers' entire reputation has taken a big shift since the start of the 2021 season. The breaking point came when he tested positive for COVID-19 and said he was not, in fact, vaccinated, even though he previously said he was "immunized." That caused a bit of a stir, but could have been explained away.

He, then, doubled down, talking about his friendship with Joe Rogan as a reason why he did not get a vaccine. This, then, created a media firestorm that has not since died down.

The "immunized" comment was clearly said on purpose and began to show a side to Rodgers where he would play with the media either to have some fun or get a rise. Unfortunately, this backfired for him with all the backlash.

NFL fans have seen social media be used as a powerful tool. A player like Kyler Murray can take away all Arizona Cardinals-related pictures from his accounts, and it is a top national story. The same is true for Antonio Brown, who can get his own messages out with the click of a button.

So someone as prominent as Rodgers making a late-night post is likely not on accident. His actions also have wide-ranging implications, as the Packers need to know his future plans. The same is true for a team like the Denver Broncos, waiting and hoping to make a deal for the star quarterback.

Another late-night post without any explanation may be enough to break the internet until Rodgers gets his weekly opportunity to explain himself with McAfee.

