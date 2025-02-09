Aaron Rodgers landing spots: 5 probable destinations for the Jets QB ft Steelers

Aaron Rodgers had a very disappointing run with the New York Jets, which resulted in no playoff appearances in two seasons with the team. The team decided to hire a new coach this year in Aaron Glenn and have reportedly told Rodgers that it will go in a different direction at quarterback too. If he doesn't retire, here are potential destinations for Rodgers in 2025.

Aaron Rodgers landing spots for 2025 NFL season

Aaron Rodgers

#1 - Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have been seeking a new quarterback since moving on from Derek Carr. Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew failed to secure the long-term role and they are expected to continue their search ahead of the 2025 NFL offseason.

Rodgers is a potential option for new coach Pete Carroll if the team decides to go with a veteran.

#2 - Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans currently have the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and are expected to select one of the quarterback prospects.

They could potentially go with a different position instead, or trade the pick for a massive haul, and pivot to an available veteran like Aaron Rodgers. This would open up the possibility of them drafting their future replacement later in the draft.

#3 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers don't currently have a quarterback as Justin Fields and Russell Wilson are both scheduled to become free agents.

It's unclear what their plan is, but when Rodgers was previously rumored to be leaving the Green Bay Packers, it was suggested that coach Mike Tomlin was interested. The two have an opportunity to potentially pair up in 2025.

#4 - New York Giants

The New York Giants are another team expected to be in the market for a new quarterback ahead of the 2025 NFL season after moving on from Daniel Jones last year.

They could potentially select one with the third overall pick in the draft, but if they want to target a veteran replacement instead, Aaron Rodgers seems to make sense. Teaming up with offensive-minded coach Brian Daboll would be an interesting pairing.

#5 - Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are in a challenging situation for their quarterback with Deshaun Watson expected to miss most or all of the 2025 NFL season with an injury.

He was struggling to perform anyway before that, so they may have been looking to move on from him anyway. They could use their second-overall pick in the draft on a replacement, but Aaron Rodgers could help them get back into playoff contention.

