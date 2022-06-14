3 reasons why Aaron Rodgers will 3-peat as NFL MVP

Initially, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers were never quite on the same page.

In 2005, Rodgers, filled with hubris, bravado, and a gigantic chip on his shoulder, sauntered into the locker room of the Green Bay Packers as an inexperienced first-rounder. Although Rodgers wanted nothing more than to lead Green Bay from the very first day, he was forced to bide his time on the bench behind Favre.

Since receiving his chance three years later, Aaron Rodgers has been constantly compared to Favre. In most circles, Rodgers is given a slight edge. However, as the only player in NFL history to win three consecutive MVP awards, Favre stands alone. That said, we believe he’ll soon have company.

Following the 2020 and 2021 NFL seasons, Aaron Rodgers has proudly waltzed to the podium to receive his regular season MVP award. Conversely, Rodgers' twin hardware is yet to see any Super Bowl success as of late.

Aaron Rodgers is yet to prove he's not a postseason bust

Regardless of leaving empty-handed during the playoffs in consecutive seasons, Aaron Rodgers appears primed and ready to dominate during the regular season once again. In doing so, he'll ultimately net his third consecutive MVP award.

There are three main reasons the veteran will be an MVP frontrunner this coming season.

#3 Motivation

With the scathing criticism he’s absorbed, Aaron Rodgers has plenty to prove heading into the 2022 NFL season. At 38 years of age and coming off arguably the two best seasons of his career, Rodgers has consistently flirted with the idea of hanging up his cleats.

The 10-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro has admitted that his interest in football has waned as he sees the light at the end of the tunnel. Still, while his football mortality is more apparent than ever, Rodgers has plenty left in the tank and will be motivated to prove that despite his consistent flirtatious words with retirement, he has a ton left in the tank.

This past offseason, Aaron Rodgers parlayed his back-to-back MVP seasons into record-breaking money, inking an extension that will place him at an annual $50.3 million.

The league’s newer generation of QBs will look to establish themselves even further this season. Players such as Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Joe Burrow will attempt to push Rodgers off the NFL mountaintop. Although they're certainly on his tail, they’ll continue to provide enough motivation to propel Aaron Rodgers to yet another MVP award this season.

#2 Spreading the Wealth

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions.

Over the past two seasons, the need to get Davante Adams the ball was plainly and clearly evident in Green Bay. Each passing play was nearly identical. Aaron Rodgers would receive the ball from under center, glance over in Adams' direction, and simply stare him down until he pried himself open.

On occasion, Rodgers would launch a few footballs in the direction of his other receivers, but more times than not, it was all about Adams. During the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Adams recorded 1,374 and 1,553 receiving yards respectively. No other receiver during that stretch recorded more than 700 yards for the Packers.

This season, things will be vastly different for Rodgers. His ultimate safety blanket, all-world talent, and good friend is now playing for the Las Vegas Raiders, forcing Rodgers to find alternative options.

No one will be force-fed the ball this year. Instead, it’ll be a collaborative effort featuring Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Sammy Watkins. If Aaron Rodgers is able to keep Green Bay’s offensive prowesses going without missing the services of Adams, it’ll be a feather in his Hall of Fame cap. One that could lead to voters giving him another MVP nod.

#1 Weak Schedule

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers.

The past three seasons for Aaron Rodgers have been a cyclical pattern. From 2019 to 2021, the Green Bay Packers have managed to pocket 13 victories, leaving them near the top of the NFL food chain. An improved defense, a revamped offense, and of course, the magical touch of Rodgers has all played starring roles.

The race to win MVP sometimes boils down to the minutiae. Elite QBs, more times than not, put up similar eye-popping stats. On a near nightly basis, 400-yard passing games, five touchdowns, and a nearly perfect completion percentage can all become mundane and extraneous. The wins and losses column, however, normally separates the best from the mediocre.

Rodgers could go unabated through the regular season. The current back-to-back league MVP and his Green Bay Packers have a strength of schedule rated near the bottom of the barrel, checking in at 22nd. Based on last year’s numbers, Rodgers' upcoming foes will sport a record of .478.

Games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills al least ensure that Green Bay won’t have a proverbial cakewalk this season. Be that as it may, with a schedule that won’t be considered arduous, Rodgers and company could rack up plenty of wins, leading to the QB netting his third consecutive MVP award.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Rodgers make it a hat-trick? Easy schedule - definitely No, he needs Adams 1 votes so far