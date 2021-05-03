Aaron Rodgers' options outside of the Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers has a number of different options outside of playing quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers made a guest appearance on the game show Jeopardy. He also has a number of teams that will gladly take his talent at the quarterback position. With Aaron Rodgers wanting out of Green Bay, let's take a look at the options for Aaron Rodgers.

Option 1: Starting QB for the Denver Broncos

Peyton Manning Announces Retirement

The Denver Broncos have had success with bringing in veteran quarterbacks. Peyton Manning joined the Denver Broncos and won his second Super Bowl championship. John Elway doesn't shy away from building a talented roster around a star veteran quarterback.

Peyton Manning didn’t get his second Super Bowl trophy until he joined the Broncos.



The Denver Broncos are in win-now mode and have the defensive and offensive talent to make a run at the Super Bowl. If the Broncos can land Aaron Rodgers, John Elway will definitely bring him in and ask who he wants. Elway will put Aaron's needs ahead of everything to bring another Super Bowl championship to Denver.

Option 2: Starting QB for the Las Vegas Raiders

Oakland Raiders v San Francisco 49ers

Jon Gruden's in a tough position with the Las Vegas Raiders. They just recently signed Gruden to a 10-year, $100 million deal. Gruden's in the hot seat and needs to win now. The Raiders have failed during the NFL Draft and put together one of the worst draft classes of 2021.

Aaron Rodgers could have the best of both worlds with the Las Vegas Raiders. He could start at quarterback and host Jeopardy at the same time. Las Vegas doesn't draft well, so why not pair up first-round picks and send them to Green Bay for Rodgers and a potential run at the Super Bowl in the next two years?

Option 3: Aaron Rodgers retires, becomes full-time host of Jeopardy

Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has played 16 successful seasons in the NFL for the Green Bay Packers. No one can blame him for wanting to retire after the Packers ignored his requests. Rodgers enjoyed his time as the Jeopardy host and has always loved the show.

It would be an easy transition for Aaron Rodgers if he decided to hang up his cleats and put on the suit for Jeopardy. This may be a realistic option for Aaron Rodgers. The Packers are not budging on trading Rodgers and he's in a similar situation to Barry Sanders. The only way out of an organization is to retire from football and pursue other options.