What is Aaron Rodgers' record against 49ers?

With the Green Bay Packers scheduled to host the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday in the NFC Divisional Round, quarterback Aaron Rodgers must do something he has failed to do in his post-season career in order to progress in the NFL playoffs.

The 2021 NFL MVP front-runner has had a phenomenal year, throwing for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions. His completion percentage (68.9 percent) is the second-most in his career in seasons where he has played a minimum of 16 games.

Despite his efforts this season, his record against the 49ers is 6-6, including wins against them in the regular season in the past two years. The statistic Packers fans will be concerned about is his record against them in the playoffs.

Aaron Rodgers has yet to win a post-season game against 49ers

Green Bay's No. 12 has a dismal 0-3 record against San Francisco in the post-season, and he will be looking to improve it when the two teams meet in the Divisional Round.

2013 NFC Divisional Round: Packers 31-45 49ers

The two franchises met in the playoffs following a successful regular season for both, with the Packers winning the NFC North with an 11-5 record and the 49ers earning a Wild Card spot after finishing 11-4-1.

It was a disappointing day for Rodgers and the Packers, with the quarterback finishing with a stat line of 26/39, 257 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He was outshone by 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who dominated Green Bay with his legs, rushing for 181 yards and two touchdowns. San Francisco went on to lose the Super Bowl 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens.

2014 NFC Wild Card Round: Packers 20-23 49ers

The following year, the two renewed their rivalry with Rodgers and Green Bay looking for revenge. In a closer contest, the 49ers edged the Packers 23-20, with Kaepernick once again sending the Packers home.

San Francisco would then go on to lose the NFC Championship game 23-17 to NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks.

2020 NFC Championship game: Packers 20-37 49ers

The last time these two met in the post-season, the 49ers absolutely dominated the Packers on the ground, with running back Raheem Mostert scoring four touchdowns and rushing for 220 yards, a franchise record.

Rodgers threw the ball 31 times for 326 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo finished with just 77 passing yards. The Packers once again lost out to the 49ers in the post-season with Rodgers at quarterback.

The snub of 2005

Back in 2005, the 49ers passed on Rodgers in the NFL Draft, selecting Alex Smith as the No. 1 overall pick instead. Here's what the quarterback had to say when he was asked if he was disappointed the 49ers did not make a move for him:

"Not as disappointed as the 49ers will be that they didn't draft me."

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Moments after the Green Bay Packers selected him with the 24th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, Aaron Rodgers was asked how disappointed he was that he wouldn’t be a member of the San Francisco 49ers, the team he grew up rooting for: Moments after the Green Bay Packers selected him with the 24th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, Aaron Rodgers was asked how disappointed he was that he wouldn’t be a member of the San Francisco 49ers, the team he grew up rooting for: https://t.co/0joayFEMt7

Also Read Article Continues below

Will this be the year the 49ers finally regret their decision?

Edited by Piyush Bisht

LIVE POLL Q. Will Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers win the Super Bowl? Yes No 0 votes so far