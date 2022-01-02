What is Aaron Rodgers' record against the Minnesota Vikings? 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been the starting quarterback since 2008 after taking over for former legendary Packers quarterback Brett Favre.

The Packers will take on the Minnesota Vikings today, who will be without the services of quarterback Kirk Cousins. The former Michigan State University standout will miss the game because he tested postive for COVID-19 and is unvaccinated.

The loss of Cousins could not have come at a worse time as the Vikings are currently on the bubble trying to get into the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Packers are simply trying to maintain their one-game lead over the Cowboys, Rams and Buccaneers for the top spot in the NFC playoffs.

Aaron Rodgers has seen lots of success against the Vikings in his career

Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens

He has started 25 games and played in 26 games versus the Minnesota Vikings in his career. The 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback has a 14-10-1 record as a starter against the Vikings with 54 touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

He has also thrown for 6,515 passing yards with a completion percentage of 68 percent against Minnesota.

Rodgers has played against the Vikings 11 times at Lambeau Field and has a record of 7-3-1 at home in the regular season.

Dustin Baker @DustBaker With Brett Favre or Aaron Rodgers at the helm for Green Bay, the Vikings have never won back-to-back regular season games at Lambeau Field. With Brett Favre or Aaron Rodgers at the helm for Green Bay, the Vikings have never won back-to-back regular season games at Lambeau Field.

The reigning NFL MVP has 25 touchdown passes to four interceptions while facing the Vikings in Green Bay. He faced them in the playoffs once, back in the 2012 season, defeating them 24-10 in the Wild Card round.

Rodgers went 23 of 33 for 274 yards passing with a touchdown pass at home.

Rodgers and his 6,515 passing yards are the second-most thrown versus the Vikings all-time. Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre threw for 7,379 yards in his 16 years with the Packers.

Eli Berkovits @BookOfEli_NFL No Vikings week would be complete without one of the most accurate passes ever made...



Aaron Rodgers to Jordy Nelson was just 𝗱𝗶𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁. No Vikings week would be complete without one of the most accurate passes ever made...Aaron Rodgers to Jordy Nelson was just 𝗱𝗶𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁. https://t.co/sWUmt0TXPu

Rodgers is tied with Favre with 54 touchdown passes against Minnesota and the second-best completion percentage with 68 percent.

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has a 72.4 percent completion percentage versus Minnesota.

The three-time NFL MVP has thrown for four touchdowns in a game against the Vikings six times. Back in Week 11, Rodgers threw for four touchdowns to go along with 385 yards passing in Minneapolis, losing the game by a score of 34-31.

He has swept the two games in a season versus the Vikings four times as a starting quarterback, the last time being in the 2019 season.

In his 14 years as the franchise quarterback for Green Bay, he has had some great success against other teams in the NFC North division.

Aaron Rodgers Versus the NFC North

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback has thrown for 18,981 yards and 165 touchdowns versus the NFC North (both are the most all-time). He has thrown just 23 interceptions against teams in the division, which is the sixth-most.

In Week 17, Rodgers looks to notch win number 56 versus the NFC North, the most of any quarterback and his 16th win over the Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday night.

Joe Dolan @FG_Dolan I'm sure if you told Vikings fans that Kirk Cousins would have an Aaron Rodgers-like performance in Week 17 this year, they would have taken it. I'm sure if you told Vikings fans that Kirk Cousins would have an Aaron Rodgers-like performance in Week 17 this year, they would have taken it.

