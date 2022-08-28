"It had just got pulled at the time for blood clots" - Aaron Rodgers reveals the real reason why he chose not to get COVID-19 jab

Aaron Rodgers not getting vaccinated for COVID-19 was the hottest story in November 2021. He essentially tricked the league about being "immunized" against the virus. The Green Bay Packers were handed a $300,000 fine and Rodgers was docked a measly $14,650 for the deception.

The back-to-back MVP appeared on Joe Rogan's popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, and revealed the reason behind his decision. At the time, he stated that he was allergic to something specific in the COVID vaccine. Turns out, he was allergic to a chemical known as Polyethylene Glycol, PEG. Here's what he said:

"PEG. Polyethylene Glycol. I did my research, I think typically speaking, because I'm healthy and I take care of myself, getting vaccinated was not on the top of my list. But, I wanted to look into it because everyone was doing it and talking about it and trying to be safe."

He continued:

"I wanted to make sure I was doing my part if that's what was necessary to keep myself safe. My loved ones safe. My teammates safe. At the time, I went on the CDC website and it specifically said 'if you're allergic to PEG, we do not recommend getting vaccinated with the MRNA vaccines."

When asked by Rogan why he didn't opt for alternative manufacturers, he stated that he was weary of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. He said that it had been known to cause blood clots at the time:

"The only other one available was Johnson and Johnson.It had just got pulled at the time for blood clots. So I looked into other options which included an immunization process through holistic doctor. I researched and talked to probably a dozen different MDs. I found a protocol that I felt like was the best available."

The quarterback further added that he took "diluted strands of the virus" which emulated the effects of the vaccine. Rodgers stated that it was "doing what the vaccine was supposed to do."

Hall of Famer asserts that Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers offense will struggle without Davante Adams

Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers

Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus had something to say about the Green Bay Packers' offense after the Davante Adams trade. On Saturday night, the Pro Football Hall of Famer tweeted that Aaron Rodgers and his offense will struggle to adapt to life without Adams.

"Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not, Packers' games are going to look a whle lot like playing fetch with my dog (miss you Lucy)."

Wide receiver Davante Adams got used to catching passes from league MVP Aaron Rodgers. They were one of the best quarterback-receiver duos in the NFL. The pair were together in Green Bay for eight years and combined for 69 touchdowns. Those days are over now, as Adams was traded this offseason to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Head coach Matt LeFleur and veteran Rodgers will have to figure out a new system to fire this unproven offense into the playoffs and make a push for the Super Bowl.

