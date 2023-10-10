Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers were teammates for eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers, being one of the top duos in the NFL. Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in March 2022 and Rodgers was shipped to the Jets this year.

Rodgers addressed the Raiders not giving the ball to the star wideout on Monday night in Week 5 against the Packers. The quarterback said the team didn't do Adams justice in the game while speaking on "The Pat McAfee Show."

“Davante’s always open, that’s the facts. Cover to him is just different to other people. He’s just got this incredible skill set, he’s got range, he’s got ball skills, he can create separation, he’s the best in the league at late hands.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I watched the game last night, I love Davante, he’s still a dear friend of mine. I thought he handled everything really really well, because that game meant a lot to him. Going up against his former team, four targets? That ain’t it.”

Expand Tweet

Davante Adams was targeted nine times by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, getting six receptions for 66 yards in the Las Vegas Raiders' win over the Green Bay Packers. The 30-year-old didn't reach the endzone against his former team.

Through the first five games of this season, Adams has 37 receptions for 442 yards and three touchdowns. He's the third-most targeted player in the league with 54 targets.

Davante Adams and his time with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay

Davante Adams (#17) and Aaron Rodgers (#12) with the Packers

Davante Adams had great success with Rodgers in Green Bay, getting 622 receptions for 7,590 yards and 69 touchdowns in 108 games together. Adams led the league in touchdowns (18) in the 2020 season.

He also had three seasons of over 1,300 yards receiving with the Packers. Adams was also heavily targeted by Rodgers as he had over 100+ targets over the final six seasons of his time with Green Bay.

Neither player might be having the season they sought out as the Raiders sit with a 2-3 record. Rodgers' season with the New York Jets ended in Week 1 with an Achilles injury, but no one can take away their near-decade run together with the Packers.