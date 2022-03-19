"Aaron Rodgers runs the Packers"- NFL analyst confident that Packers front office has surrendered control to reigning MVP

According to ESPN NFL analyst Kimberley A. Martin, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is running the team's front office.

On the ESPN morning show Get Up, Martin stated that the Packers dropped the ball by catering to the four-time NFL MVP:

"This is how you know this is how you know Green Bay messed up because they spent a whole year saying Aaron, we love you. Matt LeFleur getting teary eyed and press conferences like I really wanted to come back. Gutekunst saying, You know what? We're not putting any pressure on Aaron; we want him back. We're just gonna wait and see, you know, he'll let us know what he wants to do. Well, you do that because he's one of the best players to ever play the game.”

NFL @NFL @PatMcAfeeShow) Packers and QB Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a 4-year deal. (via @RapSheet Packers and QB Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a 4-year deal. (via @RapSheet + @PatMcAfeeShow) https://t.co/8fA8Y9KCMK

She concluded her statement by saying that the Packers quarterback, not general manager Brian Gutekunst, runs the Packers front office:

“However, them doing that, now you've jeopardized this relationship. And Aaron knows that you love him so dearly that you will just sit there and wait for whatever he wants to do. So now year to year he's in that he's in. Aaron Rodgers runs the Packers, like that's the reality. Aaron Rodgers runs the Packers. So, everybody else if you're trying to get paid, do you."

The 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback signed a contract extension in excess of $150 million for three years, with almost $75 million guaranteed. By annual average, this deal makes him the highest-paid player in the history of the NFL.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero



$42 million in 2022

$59.515M in 2023

$49.3M in 2024



So that's $150.815M over the next three years, and the first two are fully guaranteed at signing. On first read of #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' new contract, he gets:$42 million in 2022$59.515M in 2023$49.3M in 2024So that's $150.815M over the next three years, and the first two are fully guaranteed at signing. On first read of #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' new contract, he gets:$42 million in 2022$59.515M in 2023$49.3M in 2024So that's $150.815M over the next three years, and the first two are fully guaranteed at signing.

Rodgers and His Time with Green Bay

Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers

The quarterback will be entering his 18th season with the Packers and his 15th as the team’s starter.

He led them to their last Super Bowl back in the 2010 season versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, winning the Lombardi Trophy by a score of 31-25. He was awarded the Super Bowl 45 MVP after throwing for 304 passing yards with three touchdowns in the game.

Rodgers is Green Bay’s all-time leader in touchdown passes (449) and second to Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre in passing yards for the franchise with 55,360 yards.

Can the 38-year-old quarterback lead the Packers back to the Super Bowl? We’ll see when the 2022 season starts in September.

Edited by Adam Dickson