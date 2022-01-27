"They disagreed on a lot of things" - Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley won't debate each other

Aaron Rodgers has been a lightning rod for controversy this season. Despite being on the best team in the league throughout the regular season, Rodgers saw his name become even more commonplace than it has been in the past due to comments regarding his vaccination status and whether or not he acquired COVID toe.

But there is one person he is not willing to debate with on a particular subject.

Shailene Woodley is an American actress who is currently engaged to the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

A source close to the pair recently told People that the topic of politics between the two is off the table and the couple have "agreed to disagree" on the matter.

Here's what the source said:

"They are not talking about their politics, and they never really have,” says the source. “They disagreed on a lot of things. Early on, they decided to agree to disagree about things and not debate them."

Woodley endorsed politician Bernie Sanders during the 2020 election and has been vocal in the past about certain topics, including the fact that she was arrested years ago for protesting against the Dakota Access Pipeline, which had been criticized for its negative consequences and effects on Native Americans in the state of North Dakota.

Despite reports from the source, the happy couple look forward to tying the knot together sometime soon.

Will Aaron Rodgers return to Green Bay?

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions

Although the bulk of the stories surrounding the quarterback for the Packers during the season revolved around controversies, the news is now much more significant for fans of the franchise.

The three-time NFL MVP may opt to move to greener pastures next season, and the Packers could choose to get a closer look at quarterback Jordan Love, who was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Although the decision ultimately rests with the franchise (he is not a free agent), the team has been in talks with their star before the season, and they will work together to get the best for both sides if necessary.

The move is what seems to have widened any possible rifts that previously existed between Aaron Rodgers and the organization. The quarterback skipped the entire offseason program and pushed for a trade before the start of the season.

Back in August, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported what Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said about Rodgers:

"He's our quarterback. He's our leader. We've been working through this for a little while now. I just think it might take some time. But he's the guy that makes this thing go."

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero #Packers GM Brian Gutekunst says he thinks Aaron Rodgers will play for GB again and that's the goal. "He's our quarterback. He's our leader. We've been working through this for a little while now. I just think it might take some time. But he's the guy that makes this thing go." #Packers GM Brian Gutekunst says he thinks Aaron Rodgers will play for GB again and that's the goal. "He's our quarterback. He's our leader. We've been working through this for a little while now. I just think it might take some time. But he's the guy that makes this thing go."

Since then, things have been up and down between Rodgers and the organization. On a recent episode of The Adam Schein Podcast, Rodgers left a metaphorical message about his relationship with Gutekunst:

"The grass is greener where you water it. I really believe that."

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Broncos are hiring Packers’ OC Nathaniel Hackett as their HC, as @TomPelissero reported. Broncos are hiring Packers’ OC Nathaniel Hackett as their HC, as @TomPelissero reported.

Also Read Article Continues below

With the recent hiring of Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett by the Denver Broncos as head coach, questions continue to arise of whether or not the Packers quarterback will exit Lambeau Field permanently.

Edited by Piyush Bisht