Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley spotted at Packers teammate's wedding amid breakup rumors

Aaron Rodgers has an NFL-altering decision to make in the coming days. He has to figure out if he wants to remain with the Green Bay Packers or demand a trade elsewhere. He could also opt for retirement.

Some fans may think he is sitting at home agonizing about the decision. Instead, he was spotted at a wedding over the weekend, which has raised other storylines from a more pop culture perspective.

TMZ shared the news that he was spotted at teammate David Bakhtiari's wedding, alongside former fiancee Shailene Woodley. They shared a tweet providing the evidence.

This is certainly notable considering news dropped last month about the couple calling off their engagement. So what does this all mean for the quarterback moving forward?

Aaron Rodgers continues to have a life outside of football

Packers fans are going to come up with plenty of interpretations from this report. Ultimately, it may just mean Rodgers and Woodley continue to work things out after a split that may have leaked to the media in the first place.

Rumors shared that the actress wanted her fiance to focus less on football. Whether he changed or simply made things work is unknown to the general public.

From a football-centric view, the attention still stays on Rodgers and it has nothing to do with Woodley. He has to decide his future and the franchise tag deadline, which arrives Tuesday afternoon, should help him make his decision. That is when the team must decide what to do with Davante Adams.

Yet some fans may see this reunion as news that Rodgers is happy again in his personal life and isn't seeking other massive changes. That could mean a return to Green Bay for a few more years where he and Woodley can enjoy a nice $50 million annual salary.

The quarterback is a rare NFL player who can also draw interest from the entertainment sector as well. Him being with Woodley made that a possibility and there is no escaping that reality now.

Packers fans who have supported him for years are likely happy for him if he has patched everything up with Woodley. Yet that positive sentiment could change in an instant if he bolts for a new team.

