In photos: Aaron Rodgers shares his first tattoo with NFL world 

Although NFL legend and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has seen it all in his career, the veteran continues to achieve new firsts. The 38-year-old shared a rare personal detail with fans, revealing that he got inked for the first time in his life.

Aaron Rodgers gets inked for the first time, shares tattoo with NFL fans

On Wednesday, Aaron Rodgers took to social media to reveal his first-ever tattoo. The Green Bay Packers star posted a couple of pictures of his body art with NFL fans seemingly impressed by the detailing of the same.

Aaron Rodgers posted a picture of his first-ever tattoo (Credits: Aaron Rodgers Instagram)

While the 38-year-old NFL superstar did not explain what the tattoo symbolizes, he said that it was something very "deep and meaningful". Itched to his left forearm, the eye-catching design features a third eye, astrology signs, two lions, an ocean and a lot more.

In the post, Rodgers wrote:

"First tattoo. From the 🐐 himself @balazsbercsenyi. Grateful for his mastery and friendship. There’s a deep and meaningful story and connection to absolutely each element of this art piece, and I’ll share a little more about that one day. For now, just thankful for @balazsbercsenyi and his patience and artistry."

Aaron Rodgers new-look Packers head into new 2022 NFL season

Veteran Aaron Rogers enjoyed yet another MVP season with the Green Bay Packers last year, furthering his legacy in the league as one of the greats of the game. However, the 38-year-old's wait for the elusive Super Bowl remains with his franchise, having last won the coveted title in 2011.

The quarterback's aspirations to end that drought took a further hit following the departure of wideout Davante Adams. Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders where he will team up with Derek Carr. He'll also be paired with the likes of Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller.

The Packers, meanwhile, are employing a rather new-look offense for 2022. Whether that leads to a change in fortunes, only time will tell. The franchise has drafted rookies Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure at receiver and added Sammy Watkins during the off-season

Nonetheless, a lot will hinge on Rodgers and his ability to lead the franchise once again. Whether his tattoo can bring him some luck remains to be seen.

