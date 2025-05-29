"Aaron Rodgers is still a baaaaad man" - When Stephen A. Smith praised Aaron Rodgers' 4 TD performance vs. Vikings

NFL veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers is at the dawn of his career at the age of 41 after a poor two-year stint with the New York Jets. However, he still has an admirer in NFL analyst Stephen A Smith, who once called Rodgers a bad man.

During an appearance on ESPN’s "First Take" in September 2020, Smith said:

“Well, they didn't prove much because they were going against a rookie cornerback and (Cameron) Dantzler… I believe that's his name, from Minnesota… Now that you got a couple of the more experienced guys that are no longer there, including Xavier Rose and others, the fact is you're in Minnesota.

"You're relying on rookie corners and Aaron Rodgers exploited them. No question about it, but it doesn't take away from the fact he's a bad man.”

The game in reference was played at US Bank Stadium in September 2020 as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings 43-34, who had an inexperienced and vulnerable cornerback group for the game.

Veterans Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander were replaced by rookies like Cameron Dantzler, who had yet to adjust to the NFL speed.

Smith continued, “In the end, Aaron Rodgers making throws that pretty much only he and maybePPatrick Mahomes can make, just reminding everybody of how elite he is, how special he is, and how much he still has left in his arsenal.”

Rodgers feasted on a non-battle-tested defense of Minnesota as he completed 32 of his 44 passes for four touchdowns. As expected, Smith pointed it out and reminded that the veteran Rodgers still had much left in his arsenal. Interestingly, Rodgers secured his third NFL MVP award in the 2020 season, backing Smith's assessment.

Stephen A Smith advocates for Aaron Rodgers by dismissing Kirk Cousins

Things have drastically changed in 2025 for Rodgers, as reports suggest that he is still considering joining the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it isn’t confirmed yet. Hence, the Steelers have started monitoring the Atlanta Falcons, QB Kirk Cousins as a possible substitute, as per NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

However, in a recent episode of ESPN’s First Take, Smith rejected the idea and said:

“You mean Kirk Cousins, who threw nine interceptions and one touchdown over the last five games? You mean that Kirk Cousins?”

Smith’s words can be considered as an indirect advocacy for Aaron Rodgers, who hasn’t confirmed anything yet, including retirement.

