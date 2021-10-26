"What could have been" - Aaron Rodgers takes hilarious dig at former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers narrowly avoided joining ESPN analyst and former quarterback Dan Orlovsky in dishonor during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Washington Football Team.

In a Twitter exchange, the Packers quarterback admitted he remembered former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky after a play similar to one that Orlovsky was involved in thirteen years ago.

At one point during the game, the WFT had the Packers back against their own end zone. On a passing play, Rodgers nearly stepped out of the back of the end zone before throwing the ball away and avoiding a sack that would have resulted in a safety and two points for Washington.

Back in 2008, things had not panned out for Orlovsky as they did for Rodgers.

Playing for the Detroit Lions, Orlovsky infamously ran out of the back of the end zone while trying to step away from Jared Allen, the Minnesota Vikings defensive end.

The Lions wound up going 0-16 that season, registering the first winless record in NFL history. Orlovsky's play served as the best example of why the Lions had one of the worst seasons ever seen.

After Orlovsky, being a good sport about his worst NFL moment, tweeted a still shot of Rodgers' play accompanied by the caption "What could've been," the three-time and reigning league MVP humorously admitted that he immediately thought of the former Lions signal-caller after he threw the ball away.

Unlike Week 6 of 2008, when Orlovsky and the Lions lost 12-10 to the Vikings, Week 7 of 2021 saw Rodgers and the Packers win 24-10 against the WFT.

In 2008, Orlovsky attempted 21 passes, completing 12 for 150 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions, a passer rating of 95.3, and one memorable moment.

In 2021, Rodgers attempted 35 passes, completing 27 for 274 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions, a passer rating of 127.6, and no memorable moments.

Who is Dan Orlovsky?

Orlovsky was a fifth-round pick by the Lions in the 2005 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he played two games, and in the two contests combined, completed 7-of-17 passes for 63 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions.

In 2006 and 2007, the Lions demoted him to third-string, and Orlovsky did not play a single snap for two seasons.

In 2008, Orlovsky became the Lions' starting quarterback after the team placed Jon Kitna on injured reserve.

In 2009, he went to the Houston Texans and stayed there until 2010. He then spent a year with the Indianapolis Colts and two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In 2014, the Lions signed Orlovsky again. He spent three years as Matthew Stafford's backup before signing an offseason contract with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017. The Rams released him in September 2017, and Orlovsky announced his retirement in October the same year.

There is a more uncomplicated way to answer, "Who is Dan Orlovsky?" All you have to say is, "Auto safety." Fortunately, Orlovsky is cool with that.

