NFL: Aaron Rodgers is the greatest player in Packers history

While Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not necessarily retiring anytime soon, it certainly feels as though the 37-year old signal caller is entering the final chapter of his storied career.

Ironically, his time with the Packers will end the same way it began, but this time the roles are reversed.

The future of the Packers

Jordan Love was selected 26th overall by the Green Bay Packers in the 2020 NFL draft when many believed the Packers should've targeted a WR to help Aaron Rodgers reload for another Super Bowl run. Aaron Rodgers was picked 24th overall by the Green Bay Packers in 2005 when many believe the Packers should've added defensive talent to help Brett Favre make another Super Bowl run.

Brett Favre went on to play two more seasons, including a second-team All Pro season in 2007. Rodgers, in his first season as a mentor, has shown utter dominance by efficiency in a likely MVP season. Rodgers is showing that he won't go out silently and is determined to bring the Lombardi trophy back to its true home.

With the conclusion of the 2020 playoffs still a few weeks away, we won't know if that'll actually happen, but we can theorize what will happen next to Rodgers.

The future of Aaron Rodgers

With the ever changing landscape of Quarterbacks in the NFL, it's hard to imagine where Aaron Rodgers will end up post-Green Bay. He could follow the footsteps of his own mentor and head to Minnesota if the Kirk Cousins experiment comes to an end by then. He could take off for New England if they fail to find a franchise QB by then. However, the likely option for Rodgers might be retirement.

Aaron Rodgers is now as synonymous with the Green Bay Packers as Vince Lombardi himself. He is, at this point, the greatest single talent the Packers have ever had. When it's all said and done, Rodgers goes down as one of the best QBs in NFL history.

So, why retirement? Well, why ruin the legacy by switching teams to have a lesser chance at winning another championship. When it comes time to hand off the reigns to Jordan Love, the best thing to happen would be to watch Aaron Rodgers ride off into the sunset, as a future first ballot Hall of Famer.