Aaron Rodgers upset with Packers cutting Jake Kumerow: 'Maybe run it by me'

Aaron Rodgers has found his voice. For the first time in his career, the Packers quarterback is being vocal about his true feelings.

After all the drama, Rodgers was asked how he felt about the Packers cutting Jake Kumerow, and the QB responded with a curt, "Maybe run it by me, and I can change your mind."

Aaron Rodgers felt Kumerow was the second-best wide receiver in training camp last year. Kumerow wasn't the only topic of discussion for Rodgers on Wednesday. The MVP went down a long list of veterans who've played for the Packers in the past.

Rodgers goes down a long list of veterans who left the #Packers. Says they were either "lowballed" or not given proper respect on their way out the door. https://t.co/hP1j5DtTQw — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 28, 2021

Those players were either lowballed or not given the respect they earned throughout their careers, which ultimately led to their exit, according to the NFL MVP.

Aaron Rodgers explains his holdout

Rodgers reiterated that his holdout wasn't a draft-day thing. It stemmed from a conversation that happened in February. Rodgers expressed his desire to be involved in discussions that would directly affect his job, but the Packers brushed him off.

The Packers quarterback also touched on reports regarding Matt LaFleur being hired. The quarterback shut the door on that as well by telling reporters that he loves Matt LaFleur and he's had a blast with him. Rodgers felt that the Packers viewed his job as "just show up and play," and that's not what Rodgers wanted.

Is Rodgers still open to finishing his career in Green Bay as he's always wanted? "I'm definitely not closing the door on anything. I'm always optimistic in the ability to change. I'd never want anyone to give up on me." Later adds: "I wouldn't be here if I wasn't 100% all-in." — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 28, 2021

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Aaron Rodgers isn't shutting the door on finishing his career in Green Bay. Rodgers also stated that he wouldn't be at the Packers training camp if he weren't 100% committed.

It's been a long couple of weeks, but Packers fans will breathe easy for now. Rodgers is back (for now), Davante Adams is happy (for now) and Randall Cobb is making his way from Houston to Green Bay. With Rodgers back, it's Super Bowl-or-bust time for the Packers.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha