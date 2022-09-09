Aaron Rodgers vs. Kirk Cousins: Who is a good fantasy football pick?

Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins will face off Sunday when the Green Bay Packers play the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings will look to start their season with a win at home against the Packers. The two teams are the biggest rivals in the NFC North and one of them could possibly be the division winner.

In a battle of quarterbacks, it will be Rodgers vs. Cousins. If you have drafted both players into your fantasy team, you might wonder who should be on your final roster. Let's analyze the QBs for the game. Who do you think will earn you more fantasy points, Rodgers or Cousins?

Aaron Rodgers vs. Kirk Cousins' key stats

Aaron Rodgers has been the face of the Green Bay Packers for 16 years. In the past four seasons, Rodgers has thrown for more than 4,000 passing yards and has 25 or more touchdowns with five or fewer interceptions.

Last season, the AP and PFWA named Rodgers the Most Valuable Player. He completed 366 of 531 passes and threw for 4,115 yards with 37 touchdowns and four interceptions. Despite his age, he has shown consistency in his game.

Kirk Cousins has had a decade-long career in the NFL and will enter the 11th season Sunday. He started his career with the Washington Redskins and played with them for six years. In 2018, he joined the Minnesota Vikings.

Cousins has been the only quarterback to have had more than 3,500 yards and 25 or more touchdowns in the past seven seasons. In the previous two seasons, Cousins has thrown for 8,486 yards and 69 touchdowns.

Is Aaron Rodgers a good fantasy pick?

New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers.

Aaron Rodgers, according to his ADP, is ranked 11th among the quarterback positions. He is slightly behind Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady, Denver Broncos' Russell Wilson and Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott. Rodgers will miss his favorite WR Davante Adams, who got traded to the Raiders this offseason.

Rodgers is a good pick for your fantasy football draft as he has averaged 25.2 points in the past three years.

Is Kirk Cousins a good fantasy pick?

San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings.

Kirk Cousins, according to his ADP, stands in 15th position among the quarterbacks. He is behind Matthew Stafford and Derek Carr. Cousins is a good option if you are looking for a backup quarterback. If you look at his past three years, he has averaged 21.5 fantasy points.

Aaron Rodgers vs. Kirk cousins: Who should you start?

If we compare Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins, then Rodgers should be the starting quarterback. Rodgers has earned over 400 fantasy points in the past two seasons and averaged 25 or more points. Cousins is also close and averaged 23.4 and 22.8 fantasy points in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Overall, Rodgers has many advantages over Cousins, and the 2021 MVP should be the one on your final roster for the Packers vs. Vikings game.

